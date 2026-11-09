The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced sweeping changes to work permit processing under the Zero Bureaucracy initiative

MoHRE removed all supporting document submission requirements and cut required data fields by as much as 97 per cent for certain permits

The public can submit feedback on the work permit changes online until July 30 as part of a nationwide consultation

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has overhauled the requirements for 13 categories of work permits, scrapping supporting document submissions and cutting data entry requirements by as much as 97 per cent for some permit types.

The changes are part of the government's broader Zero Bureaucracy initiative, which aims to reduce administrative red tape, speed up transactions and expand access to digital government services.

UAE cuts paperwork for 13 work permit categories used by foreign workers. Photo credit: Anadolu, AFP

Source: Getty Images

Processing times have also been shortened across the affected categories.

The public consultation opened by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) regarding work permit reforms took place in 2026. The electronic public consultation period specifically concluded on July 30, 2026.

The feedback will inform the next phase of improvements to work permit services, with particular focus on reducing administrative requirements, redesigning procedures and ensuring compliance with labour laws.

UAE: The 13 work permit categories affected

MoHRE issues 13 types of work permits to establishments registered with the Ministry, covering a wide range of employment arrangements:

1. Private tutoring work permit

Allows individuals to offer private tutoring services under applicable rules and regulations.

2. Recruitment from outside the UAE

Enables establishments to hire workers from abroad, subject to set conditions, and is valid for two years.

3. Transfer work permit

Covers workers already in the UAE whose previous employment has ended, allowing a new establishment to hire them; valid for two years.

4. Family-sponsored residents work permit

Lets establishments employ workers living in the UAE under a family member's sponsorship; valid for two years.

5. Temporary work permit

Allows a worker to be assigned temporarily to another establishment while remaining employed by their original employer.

6. Mission work permit

Covers workers recruited from outside the UAE for short-term assignments or time-limited projects.

7. Part-time work permit

Permits workers from inside or outside the UAE to work for more than one employer simultaneously under part-time contracts; valid for two years.

8. Juvenile work permit

Covers workers aged 15 to under 18 residing in the UAE, with specific conditions to ensure a safe working environment.

9. Student training or employment permit

Allows establishments to train or employ students aged 15 and above, whether UAE nationals or expatriates, under conditions designed to ensure a suitable environment.

10. UAE nationals and GCC citizens work permit

Enables establishments to employ UAE nationals and citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council countries; valid for two years.

11. Golden Residency work permit

Issued to establishments seeking to employ a worker who holds a UAE Golden Residency visa.

12. National trainee work permit

Allows registered establishments to provide structured training to UAE nationals in line with their academic qualifications.

13. Freelance work permit

Permits individuals to work independently without employer sponsorship, including foreign nationals operating under their own residency sponsorship.

UAE work permit reforms: Digital access and next steps

According to Gulf News, all 13 work permit services are now accessible through unified digital channels, allowing employers to submit applications entirely online.

MoHRE said the reforms are intended to support private-sector businesses, protect workers' rights and build a more efficient labour market in the UAE.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE listed two work permits meant for workers below 18.

Cost of UAE work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE released its work permit costs based on company classification.

The classification system is administered by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and reflects a company's track record across several areas.

These include compliance with UAE labour law, participation in the Wages Protection System, adherence to MoHRE resolutions and directives, respect for workers' rights, and commitment to promoting cultural and demographic diversity in the workplace.

Source: Legit.ng