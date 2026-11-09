Singapore's government published a list of work-related activities that foreign visitors can carry out without obtaining a work permit

The exemptions cover a wide range of fields, from journalism and sports to entertainment, arbitration, and equipment installation

Foreigners must still meet specific conditions tied to each activity and comply with Singapore's notification and duration rules

Singapore's government has published a list of 11 work-related activities that foreign nationals are permitted to carry out in the country without first obtaining a work pass.

The exemptions apply under specific conditions for each activity, and foreigners must confirm they meet those requirements before engaging in any work while visiting the country.

Singapore explains conditions for foreigners to perform 11 activities. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/miniseries

Source: Getty Images

Work pass in Singapore

The following categories are covered under the exemption:

1. Arbitration and mediation services: Foreign professionals can travel to Singapore specifically to provide arbitration or mediation services.

2. Exhibitions: Foreigners may participate as exhibitors at exhibitions, provided they satisfy the relevant qualifying conditions.

3. Journalism: Foreign media practitioners can conduct journalism activities in Singapore, including event coverage and participation in press tours.

4. International judges: Foreigners who serve as judges of the Supreme Court may be eligible under this exemption.

5. Cas-ino junket activities: Foreign visitors involved in organising, promoting, or running junket operations at licensed casinos can participate under this category.

6. Entertainment and film production: Actors, models, directors, photographers, and film or technical crew members can work on approved projects without a work pass.

7. Plant and equipment services: Skilled professionals can offer commissioning or auditing services for new plants and equipment.

8. Equipment installation and maintenance: Foreigners can install, dismantle, transfer, repair, or maintain machinery and equipment in Singapore.

9. Seminars and conferences: Foreigners involved in organising or conducting workshops, conferences, seminars, gatherings, and talks qualify under this exemption.

10. Sports activities: Foreign sports professionals may compete, participate in sporting events, and attend training activities.

11. Tour facilitation: Foreigners providing logistical support for visiting tour groups are also covered.

Conditions that still apply to exempt activities

The exemptions do not apply automatically to every foreign national carrying out these activities. Each category carries its own set of qualifying requirements, and visitors must ensure they meet all relevant criteria before proceeding.

Singapore's notification obligations and limits on the duration of such activities must also be observed where applicable.

Singapore lists foreigners eligible for selected jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore had published a list of nine countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for selected jobs under its Non-Traditional Sources (NTS) Occupation List.

The countries include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Source: Legit.ng