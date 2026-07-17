The Junior WAEC — officially called the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) — is Nigeria's national exit exam for JSS3 students, administered by NECO. This article covers everything you need to know: what the exam is, its subjects, registration fees, how scoring works, how to check results, and what the certificate lets you do next.

The BECE, commonly called Junior WAEC, is taken by students completing JSS3 in Nigeria. Photo: @waecghanainfo on Facebook, @MySchoolGist on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The BECE, also known as Junior WAEC, is the official exam for students completing their JSS3 level in Nigeria.

A candidate is deemed to have passed if they pass six subjects, including English and Mathematics.

The registration fee for the 2026 BECE is ₦8,700 per candidate.

Grades run from A (Distinction, 80–100) down to F (Fail, 0–39) , with B (60–79), C (50–59), and P (Pass, 40–49) in between.

down to , with B (60–79), C (50–59), and P (Pass, 40–49) in between. Candidates check their results online at results.neco.gov.ng using a result-checking token.

What is the Junior WAEC (BECE)?

The Basic Education Certificate Examination — commonly called Junior WAEC — is the national assessment conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for students completing their final year of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3).

The BECE is Nigeria's national exit exam for JSS3 (Grade 9) students. It certifies completion of the 9-year Basic Education programme and is the primary gateway to Senior Secondary School (SS1) admission.

In Nigeria, the BECE is administered by the state ministry of education in each state, under the supervision of NECO. NECO directly organises examinations for Unity Schools, Armed Forces Secondary Schools, and other Federal Government schools.

Who can sit for Junior WAEC?

Only candidates in their final year of Junior Secondary School (JSS3) are eligible for registration. The NECO BECE is meant for only school-based candidates in Nigeria and overseas.

Private candidates (external students) cannot register directly. Registration must be through schools approved by the State Ministry of Education or NECO.

Subjects in Junior WAEC

Junior WAEC students in an exam room. Photo: @rxendy

Source: Twitter

Eighteen subjects are administered at the BECE level. Candidates are required to choose a minimum of eleven subjects and a maximum of thirteen.

The core compulsory subjects include:

English Language, Mathematics, Basic Science & Technology, National Values Education, Cultural & Creative Arts, and Pre-Vocational Studies.

Other subjects available include:

Mathematics, English, Social Studies, Cultural and Creative Arts, Basic Science and Technology, Pre-Vocational Studies, French, Business Education, Home Economics, and Computer Studies.

The syllabus consists of 18 subject syllabi. Six of the 18 are Nigerian Languages (Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and others), in which candidates choose only one.

Subject Group Examples Core (compulsory) English Studies, Mathematics, Basic Science & Technology Humanities Social Studies, History, Christian/Islamic Religious Studies Vocational/Applied Business Studies, Pre-Vocational Studies, Home Economics Languages Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, French (choose one Nigerian language) Arts & Others Cultural & Creative Arts, Physical & Health Education

Junior WAEC registration: fees and process

Registration fees (2026)

The registration fee for the 2026 BECE is ₦8,700 per candidate.

Additional costs to note:

Any school registering fewer than 20 candidates is deemed unviable and must pay an unviable centre fee of ₦12,500 , if they wish to conduct the examination on their premises.

, if they wish to conduct the examination on their premises. The NECO BECE syllabus costs ₦1,500 per copy . Each school is advised to have at least four copies.

. Each school is advised to have at least four copies. Any school that fails to upload the Continuous Assessment (CA3) scores on time must pay a late submission penalty of ₦25,000 .

. Late registration attracts a penalty of ₦2,000 per candidate.

Junior WAEC registration process. Photo: neco.gov.ng

Source: UGC

The registration is both offline and online. Schools install the BECE offline application by downloading it from the NECO website at neco.gov.ng.

The registration steps are:

Schools already in the system use their existing login. New schools must create an account using an official school email and number. Schools enter all candidates' bio-data offline and intermittently synchronise online to avoid data loss. Generate an invoice by adding the number of candidates. The total payable amount appears automatically. Download the invoice and pay at any approved bank. Upload candidates' Continuous Assessment (CA3) scores within the stipulated period. Print examination cards for each registered candidate.

How Junior WAEC is scored

The grading scale

The BECE uses a five-grade scale: A (Excellent), B (Very Good), C (Credit/Good), P (Pass), and F (Fail). This is different from the A1–F9 scale used for the SSCE.

From 2017 to date, candidates in Nigeria have been graded on this non-linear 5-point scale.

Grade Description Score Range A Distinction/Excellent 80–100% B Upper Credit/Very Good 60–79% C Lower Credit/Good 50–59% P Pass 40–49% F Fail 0–39%

What counts as a pass?

A candidate is deemed to have passed the BECE if they have passed six subjects, including English and Mathematics.

NECO conducts a resit examination for candidates who fail English Studies and Mathematics. Only candidates who failed these two subjects are eligible for the resit.

How to check Junior WAEC results (BECE portal)

NECO released the 2026 BECE results for 186,291 candidates. The results were announced on 26 June 2026, following the Award Committee Meeting at NECO's headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Check Junior WAEC results on the official portal. Photo: results.neco.gov.ng

Source: UGC

To check your result online:

Visit the official NECO results portal at results.neco.gov.ng. From the dropdown menu, choose "BECE (JUNIOR WAEC)" as your exam type. Enter your examination number and year of examination. Purchase a result-checking token (scratch card). The token can be purchased online or at your state BECE office. Enter the token/PIN to display your result.

This NECO BECE portal applies to the NECO BECE only. Each state also conducts its own State BECE through the state Ministry of Education or state examination board. State results are checked through each state's own portal — for example, Kwara State candidates use kwarabece.com.

The official re-sit examination timetable for the 2026 BECE has been released. Re-sit dates: Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd July 2026.

What can you do with a Junior WAEC certificate?

The BECE certifies completion of the 9-year Basic Education programme and is the primary gateway to Senior Secondary School (SS1) admission.

Passing the BECE determines whether a student will enter the Science, Arts, or Commercial class in SSS 1.

After the BECE, students can also join a technical college. The curriculum lasts three years and leads to a trade or craftsmanship certificate.

FAQs

What is a JSS3 certificate called in Nigeria?

The examination is popularly called the Junior School Certificate Examination (JSCE) or Junior WAEC. The diploma awarded is formally known as the Basic Education Certificate. It certifies the completion of Nigeria's nine-year basic education cycle.

Is BECE the same as Junior WAEC in Nigeria?

Yes. The BECE is commonly called "Junior WAEC" and it assesses students' knowledge and skills across a variety of subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Basic Science.

The name "Junior WAEC" is informal. The BECE for Unity Schools is conducted by NECO, while state schools use their state examination boards.

How many subjects are required for Junior WAEC?

A candidate sits for a maximum of ten subjects. To pass, they must obtain passes in at least six, including English and Mathematics. The syllabus requires candidates to register for a minimum of eleven and a maximum of thirteen subjects in total.

What is the highest mark in Junior WAEC?

Grade A represents excellent performance and is the highest grade achievable in the BECE. Grade A corresponds to a score of 80–100%. This is equivalent to a Distinction and is the benchmark for top performance across all BECE subjects.

Is BECE compulsory in Nigeria?

Junior Secondary School is free and compulsory in Nigeria. It leads to the BECE, which opens the gate to Senior Secondary School. The results of the BECE determine which students are eligible to progress to Senior Secondary School. It is a requirement for entry into Senior Secondary School in Nigeria.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the WAEC certificate, an essential document for candidates in West Africa that validates their academic accomplishments and opens doors to further education and employment opportunities.

With the recent rollout of the WAEC DigiCert platform, obtaining a digital certificate has become more accessible, ensuring that candidates can secure their future without unnecessary delays or complications.

Source: Legit.ng