Peter Obi's net worth now: His house, cars and sources of wealth

Peter Obi is a prominent Nigerian politician, statesman, political activist, and businessman. He is the former governor of Anambra State (2007 to 2014) and was one of the contenders for Nigeria’s presidential seat in 2023. His advancement in business and politics has seen him gain massive followings and wealth. What is Peter Obi's net worth?

Peter Gregory Onwubuasi Obi was born on 19 July 1961 in Onitsha, Anambra State. His net worth reflects his dedication as a politician and businessman. The politician’s ongoing commitment to public service enabled him to be re-elected governor in February 2010.

Full name Peter Gregory Onwubuasi Obi Gender Male Date of birth 19 July 1961 Age 62 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Margaret Brownson Usen Children 2 University Christ the King College, University of Nigeria Profession Politician, businessman Net worth $10 million Twitter

What is Peter Obi's net worth now?

According to MyNewsGh, Clacified and Melting Pot Africa, Peter Obi's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. He has garnered this massive wealth through his political career and multiple investments in various sectors of the business world.

What is Peter Obi’s source of wealth?

Peter Obi has held various business positions in notable corporations. When his father passed away, he was also an heir to his family's business, which runs grocery chains in Lagos, Anambra, and Abuja.

The Nigerian businessman expanded his father’s businesses by venturing into import and export trading, establishing Next Cash and Carry, one of Nigeria's largest indigenous retail malls.

In 2010, Peter Obi launched Gabriella Investments Limited, based in the British Virgin Islands. The businessman holds the majority of shares in Fidelity Bank, making him an invaluable chairman at the financial institution.

Additionally, he has stakes in other , including Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Ltd, Future Views Securities Ltd, and Paymaster Nigeria Plc. As a public servant, he has served in various positions as a member of the:

Federal Government Committee on Minimum Wage, Negotiation with Labour on Subsidy, Mass Transit, and Natural Resource.

National Economic Council Committee on Power Sector Reform, Sharing of MDGs Funds, and Accurate Data on Nigeria’s Oil Import and Export

Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council

Sub-Committee on Needs Analysis of Public Universities in Nigeria

National Economic Council Review Committee on the Power Sector

List of Peter Obi’s companies

Peter Obi has also diligently invested in multinational franchises globally. The Nigerian businessman holds multinational franchises such as Ovaltine, South African international breweries, and Heinz products.

He also invested in a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, a Belgium-based global brewing company.

Below are some of Peter Obi’s companies where he has previously worked.

Guardian Express Mortgage Bank

Guardian Express Bank Plc

Future View Securities Ltd

Next International Nigeria Ltd

Paymaster Nigeria Ltd

Chams Nigeria Ltd

Data Corp Ltd and Card Centre Ltd

Peter Obi's political career

Peter Obi first contested the governorship of Anambra state in 2003 under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He lost to his counterpart, Chris Ngige, but took back office on 17 March 2006 after the Court of Appeal overturned Ngige's victory.

Despite facing impeachment in 2006 by the Anambra State House of Assembly, Obi's perseverance paid off when he was reinstated as the state's Governor by the Court of Appeal in 2007. The Nigerian politician successfully ran for re-election in 2010, securing another term in office.

After the 2015 General Election, Obi was appointed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appointed as the chairman of the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). In the 2019 presidential election, Obi contested as the vice-presidential candidate for the People's Democratic Party but unfortunately suffered defeat.

Peter Obi’s house and cars

The Nigerian politician has an extensive fleet of cars, including models like a Mercedes-Benz AMG C63, valued at approximately 65 million NGN, a Lexus LX 570, worth around 75 million NGN, and a Toyota Land Cruiser priced between 55 and 70 million NGN.

He also owns several real estate investments worldwide, including a prestigious residence in his hometown of Onitsha, Anambra State.

In addition to his prestigious Anambra-based mansion, he allegedly owns other undisclosed real estate investments in the United States of America. Peter Obi’s house, based in London, was valued at £1,000,000 in 1996.

Who is Peter Obi? He is a prominent Nigerian politician, statesman, political activist, and businessman. How old is Peter Obi? The businessman is 62 years old as of May 2024. What is Peter Obi's net worth now? He has an alleged net worth of $10 million. What is Peter Obi’s source of wealth? He has made money from various business positions he has held in the past, stakes in financial institutions like Fidelity Bank, import and export trading, and earnings from his political career. What are Peter Obi’s companies? He holds multinational franchises such as Ovaltine, South African international breweries, and Heinz products. What are Peter Obi’s cars? The Nigerian businessman's cars include a Mercedes Benz AMG C63, a Lexus LX 570, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Peter Obi's net worth is greatly attributed to his diligence and hard work in politics, corporate, and business. As of this writing, his alleged net worth is around $10 million. He is the former governor of Anambra State.

