Emily Ha’s biography: age, height, birthday, sisters, school

Emily Ha is a young American social media personality. She has gained prominence alongside her sisters as an online content creator with a significant following on Instagram and YouTube. She is the youngest among the Ha sisters.

Teenage content creator Emily Ha has been on different social media platforms for quite a while and has gradually gained popularity. She sometimes teams up with her two sisters to create content, and they have attracted the attention of many netizens.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Ha Gender Female Date of birth 25 July 2008 Age 15 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 154 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Online content creator Instagram @emilyy.haa

Emily Ha’s biography

The teenage online content creator was born in the United States and was raised alongside her two sisters, Evelyn and Erica. She is the youngest among the trio. She is a Korean-American national of Asian ethnicity.

What grade is Emily Ha in? She completed middle school in June 2022 and later joined high school.

How old is Emily Ha?

The social media personality is 15 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 25 July every year and was born in 2008. What is Emily Ha’s zodiac sign? She is a Leo.

Why is Emily Ha so famous?

She is best recognised as an online content creator with accounts on Instagram and YouTube. She shares her lifestyle pictures with her approximately 765 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing. Together with her sisters Erica and Evelyn, they have a joint Instagram page with the handle @hasistersofficial. They use the Instagram page to share their collaborative content, including family moments and market their merchandise.

She frequently appeared in her elder sister’s videos on her YouTube channel HJ Evelyn. Emily has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 880 thousand subscribers, created in July 2019. She posts make-up tutorials, daily routines, shopping vlogs, and lifestyle videos on the channel. She is also on Twitter.

Emily Ha’s height and weight

The social media entertainer stands 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms).

Fast facts about Emily Ha

What is Emily Ha’s age? She is 15 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 July 2008. Where does Emily Ha live? She reportedly lives in New York City, New York, United States. What is Emily Ha’s nationality? She is an American national. How did the youngest Ha sister become famous? She gained prominence on Instagram and YouTube, sharing engaging content such as daily routines, lifestyle pictures, and shopping vlogs. Who are Emily Ha’s sisters? Her sisters are Erica and Evelyn. They are also online content creators. Is Emily Ha dating anyone? She is not in a romantic relationship. How tall is Emily Ha? Her height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres).

Emily Ha is an up-and-coming online content creator with a considerable following on Instagram and YouTube. She is the youngest among the three Ha sisters, all rising social media personalities.

