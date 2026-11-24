The naira weakened against the dollar at the official market but strengthened to N1,445 at the parallel market on Monday

According to new data, Nigeria’s external reserves fell by $680 million to $54.58 billion in two weeks

The decline comes ahead of the CBN’s MPC meeting, where policymakers will decide the next direction of interest rates

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The naira weakened against the US dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Monday, while Nigeria’s external reserves continued to decline, raising concerns about currency stability ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The latest exchange rate movement comes as monetary policymakers prepare to review the country’s interest rate direction amid changing liquidity conditions and renewed pressure in the foreign exchange market.

Naira Falls by N4 Against Dollar as Nigeria’s External Reserves Lose $680 Million

Source: Getty Images

Naira weakens at official market

Data published by the CBN showed that the naira depreciated by N4.28 against the dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Monday.

The dollar was quoted at N1,394.01, compared with N1,389.73 recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

However, the local currency recorded an improvement in the parallel market, where it appreciated by N10 to close at N1,445 per dollar, against N1,455 recorded in the previous trading session.

The development reduced the exchange rate gap between the official and parallel markets to N51, representing 3.66 per cent.

This was lower than the N66 difference, or 4.75 per cent, recorded on Friday, indicating a narrowing of the disparity between both markets.

Despite the latest depreciation, the naira has maintained a positive year-to-date performance, appreciating by nearly 5 per cent against the dollar.

FX market transactions record mixed performance

Activity at the interbank foreign exchange segment improved during Monday's trading session, with total turnover rising by 16.65 per cent.

Interbank transactions increased to $951.37 million from $815.57 million recorded on Friday.

The number of deals also climbed by 26.26 per cent to 226, compared with 179 transactions in the preceding session.

Meanwhile, available NFEM data showed that turnover declined by 2.74 per cent to $1.72 billion on Friday from $1.77 billion recorded on Thursday.

Figures for Monday's NFEM turnover and transaction volume were unavailable as of the time of reporting.

External reserves decline by $680 million

Nigeria's external reserves fell to $54.58 billion as of November 20, 2026, losing $680 million, or 1.23 per cent, in two weeks, according to CBN data.

Naira Falls by N4 Against Dollar as Nigeria’s External Reserves Lose $680 Million

Source: UGC

The decline could reduce the CBN's capacity to intervene in the foreign exchange market and support the naira. However, reserves remained 23.51 per cent higher than the $44.19 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The development comes as the MPC begins its meeting on Monday, with its monetary policy decision expected on Tuesday. Policymakers will consider renewed pressure on the naira and changing market liquidity conditions.

Source: Legit.ng