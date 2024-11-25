Breese Maroc's biography: What happened to the TikTok star?

Breese Maroc is a renowned TikTok star and social media personality from the United States. She rose to fame in 2021, sharing lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok. Maroc is also a member of the Hype House. Breese Maroc's biography highlights all the intriguing details about her.

Breese Maroc debuted her career on TikTok in 2021 and has since gained a substantial following on the platform. Maroc is also on other platforms like Instagram, X (Twitter), and My Twitch. The content creator showcases her personal life on these platforms, often highlighting her fit figure.

Breese Maroc's biography

The TikTok star was born in San Jose, California, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. There is no information about Breese Maroc's parents. She has one sibling, Drake Maroc, who regularly appears in her videos.

After graduating from high school, Breese Maroc attended the University of Oklahoma. She was there for two years, from August 2021 to May 2023, and was a member of Tri Delta.

What is Breese Maroc's age?

The content creator is 22 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 November 2002; her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Breese Maroc is a TikTok star and social media personality. She made her TikTok career debut in January 2021. The content creator started posting lip sync and videos, and her first performance was set to Polo Frost's music.

Breese Maroc's TikTok account has gained a massive following with 1.3 million followers and over 60 million likes. The TikTok star has performed music by famous American singers, including Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

In 2023, she appeared on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast. She also became a member of Hype House the same year. Hype House posted a short video showing Breese dancing with the caption:

Welcome to The Hype House Breese.

Breese Maroc's height

The social media personality is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Breese Maroc's body measurements are 34-34-32 inches (86-86-81 centimetres). Her hair is blonde, and her eyes are blue.

Breese Maroc's death hoax

The allegedly died in April 2023 after joining the defunct The Hype House. Her death was announced through her X (Twitter) account, which shocked her fans. The tweet read:

Bresse did pass away, thank you for the kind words and help.

According to The Hollywood Buddy, rumours swirled when the official TikTok handle of Pink House confirmed Breese's death via TikTok and alleged that she got hit by a scooter. The page claimed it could be her on the scooter since she used to ride one on campus.

However, Breese is still alive and well. She posted an Instagram story of her taking a mirror selfie and captioning it "back at it." She also shared the direct link to her Snapchat profile.

Breese Maroc is a young rising content creator. The TikTok star and social media personality shares lip-sync and dance videos on the platform. Although there were rumours that Maroc had died, she is still alive and well.

