A video showed a man said to be Senator Abdulaziz Yari's younger brother handing out cash to residents of Talata Mafara in Zamfara State

The distributor said N1 million was allocated to each of 23 polling units in the town, with 100 people selected per unit

The video did not reveal the source of the funds, the selection criteria, or the specific purpose of the cash distribution

A video circulating online shows a man identified as the younger brother of Senator Abdulaziz Yari distributing N23 million in cash to residents of Talata Mafara, Yari's hometown in Zamfara State.

In the footage seen by Daily Trust, the man said N1 million had been set aside for each of the 23 polling units in the town, with beneficiaries called forward one group at a time to collect their share.

Yari named as source of the funds

The distributor told those gathered that the money came directly from the former governor, framing it as an effort to bring the benefits of democratic governance to ordinary people in his constituency.

"The beauty of democracy is to get its dividends to your people. Yari had sleepless nights struggling to get this dividend to his people. He went outside and got this money for his Zamfara brothers," the man said.

He went on to explain the selection process, saying Yari had asked that 10 people be chosen from each polling unit across Zamfara State, while a larger group of 100 people per polling unit was selected specifically for Talata Mafara.

The man also told the crowd that 19 cars had been shared out the previous day, along with transport and feeding allowances for those taking part.

Key details remain unclear

The video leaves several questions unanswered. It does not identify where the money came from, what conditions beneficiaries had to meet to qualify, or what the cash was meant to fund. Daily Trust said it could not independently confirm whether the distributor is in fact related to Yari.

Yari served as governor of Zamfara State from 2011 to 2019. He currently holds the Zamfara West Senate seat and serves as Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign.

Source: Legit.ng