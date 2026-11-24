Argentina launched a Citizenship by Investment Programme, with Economy Minister Luis Caputo making the announcement during Argentina Week in Paris

A family of four can apply for Argentine citizenship by making contributions across different categories depending on age and relationship to the main applicant

All applicants must channel funds through the formal financial system and pass a rigorous multi-agency evaluation before any application is approved

A family of four can now put a price tag on Argentine citizenship according to the official announcement published on October 2, 2026.

A typical group made up of one main applicant, a spouse, and two children under 18 can secure Argentine citizenship for a combined total of USD 500,000.

Argentina states official cost of citizenship for family of 4. Photo credit: Americas Quarterly, Picture alliance/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Economy Minister Luis Caputo, alongside Chief of Staff Diego Santilli, unveiled the programme during Argentina Week in Paris. Applications are set to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

How the cost breaks down for a family

The main applicant is required to make a direct, non-refundable contribution of USD 350,000 to the National Treasury.

A spouse wishing to apply alongside the primary applicant must contribute USD 100,000, while each child under 18 adds USD 25,000 to the total.

For a family of four, the maths works out as follows: USD 350,000 plus USD 100,000 plus USD 25,000 plus USD 25,000, bringing the combined figure to USD 500,000.

There is also a separate bond option available to the main applicant as an alternative pathway, though the family rate structure above applies only to the direct contribution route.

Who qualifies under the family rates

The spouse and children of the primary applicant may apply, provided they can demonstrate their relationship and meet the contribution requirement for their respective category.

Adult children aged between 18 and 25 who are single and have no children of their own are eligible to apply by contributing USD 100,000. Children under the age of 18 qualify at the lower rate of USD 25,000 each.

Once contributions are made, every member of the family group must channel their funds through the formal financial system in full compliance with standards covering the prevention of money laundering, terrorist financing, and financial transparency.

Approval is never guaranteed. Applications will be evaluated by the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Agency, with input from several specialised public bodies.

The process covers identity verification, the traceability and legality of funds, asset and financial analysis, jurisdictional risk assessment, and a review of criminal and reputational records, as well as each applicant's immigration history.

The National Directorate of Migration holds the final authority to approve or reject each case.

Argentina publishes guidance on visa free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Argentina published its full list of countries whose citizens can enter without a prior visa, covering dozens of nations across Europe, Asia.

Only one African country is on the visa-free list, giving its citizens access to Argentina for up to 90 days without applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng