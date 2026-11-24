Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said the opposition parties are unaware of what the ruling party has prepared against them ahead of 2027

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader warned that the level of rigging planned could trigger violence beyond what security agencies can manage

Primate Ayodele urged opposition candidates to take urgent steps or risk losing any post-election court battle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that opposition presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not paying attention to what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly planning against them in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 24, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the opposition is complacent and will face a rude awakening on election day if the situation does not change.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar about the APC's alleged moves ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said:

"The Opposition is sleeping, and a lot of things will shock them because they are not doing what is needed in order to overcome rigging; they will rig all of them out if they fail to do the needful. There are going to be serious problems in this election. APC has planned everything."

APC's Alleged Plans to Shut Down Opposition

Primate Ayodele said the APC intends to use the most aggressive form of electoral manipulation in order to eliminate competition entirely, and that the consequences could spill into physical violence.

"APC will rig with everything within them, and I see violence in this election. This kind of rigging is to shut down the opposition completely and it will be in its highest form in order to get victory. With what I am seeing, there will be blood flow in the election, and the security agencies may find it hard to control it," he added.

Primate Ayodele urges opposition candidates to challenge alleged electoral rigging before and during the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

2027 election: What opposition must do

Furthermore, the Christian leader issued a direct call to action, warning that any opposition candidate who allows rigging to go unchallenged before and during the election will find little relief in the courts afterwards.

"This is a very serious matter that needs to be addressed adequately and they need to pursue it if opposition wants to win. Opposition should do everything to present APC from rigging otherwise they will rig them. No court can change it, they will waste money in court and all if they allow. The election is going to be serious," Primate Ayodele said.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, while Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Read more on 2027 election

Atiku told to quit 2027 election race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the North East Unity Forum (NUF) called on ADC's Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and retire from politics, saying Nigeria needs a younger generation of leaders to steer the country forward.

The Forum made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bukar Mustapha, in which it argued that Atiku, who is approaching 80, no longer has the physical energy, fresh ideas or moral credibility to meet the demands of modern leadership.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng