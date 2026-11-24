2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Sends Prophetic Warning to Peter Obi, Atiku, "Very Serious Matter"
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said the opposition parties are unaware of what the ruling party has prepared against them ahead of 2027
- The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader warned that the level of rigging planned could trigger violence beyond what security agencies can manage
- Primate Ayodele urged opposition candidates to take urgent steps or risk losing any post-election court battle
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
FCT, Abuja - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that opposition presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar are not paying attention to what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly planning against them in the 2027 general elections.
In a statement on Tuesday, November 24, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the opposition is complacent and will face a rude awakening on election day if the situation does not change.
He said:
"The Opposition is sleeping, and a lot of things will shock them because they are not doing what is needed in order to overcome rigging; they will rig all of them out if they fail to do the needful. There are going to be serious problems in this election. APC has planned everything."
APC's Alleged Plans to Shut Down Opposition
Primate Ayodele said the APC intends to use the most aggressive form of electoral manipulation in order to eliminate competition entirely, and that the consequences could spill into physical violence.
"APC will rig with everything within them, and I see violence in this election. This kind of rigging is to shut down the opposition completely and it will be in its highest form in order to get victory. With what I am seeing, there will be blood flow in the election, and the security agencies may find it hard to control it," he added.
2027 election: What opposition must do
Furthermore, the Christian leader issued a direct call to action, warning that any opposition candidate who allows rigging to go unchallenged before and during the election will find little relief in the courts afterwards.
"This is a very serious matter that needs to be addressed adequately and they need to pursue it if opposition wants to win. Opposition should do everything to present APC from rigging otherwise they will rig them. No court can change it, they will waste money in court and all if they allow. The election is going to be serious," Primate Ayodele said.
Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, while Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Read more on 2027 election
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- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Atiku told to quit 2027 election race
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the North East Unity Forum (NUF) called on ADC's Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and retire from politics, saying Nigeria needs a younger generation of leaders to steer the country forward.
The Forum made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bukar Mustapha, in which it argued that Atiku, who is approaching 80, no longer has the physical energy, fresh ideas or moral credibility to meet the demands of modern leadership.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.