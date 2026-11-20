France's official public service portal has outlined the mandatory supporting documents required for minor children in a naturalisation application

The list covers birth certificates, school records, and adoption judgments, among other requirements that parents must gather

Parents seeking to include foreign minor children in their application face additional steps, including a specific form for name declaration

France has officially outlined six categories of supporting documents that must be submitted for minor children as part of a French naturalisation application.

The requirements, published on the French government's public service portal and verified as of 1 January 2026 by the Directorate of Legal and Administrative Information under the Prime Minister's office, apply to any parent applying for French citizenship who wishes to include their minor children in the process.

France lists 6 documents foreign children must submit for citizenship. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

French citizenship: Documents required for each child

1. At the top of the list is a birth certificate for every child. For children who were adopted, an adoption judgment must also be included alongside the birth certificate.

2. Where French nationality is not stated on the birth certificate, parents of French children are required to provide a certificate of French nationality as separate proof.

3. For children currently in school, copies of their school certificates for the ongoing academic year must be attached to the application.

4. Children who are not enrolled in school face a different requirement: parents must provide copies of any document that confirms the child lives with them. The government gives examples such as completed pages of a health record or a home care contract.

5. A fifth requirement applies specifically to children who entered France through the family reunification process. In those cases, a copy of the official decision authorising the child's entry into France must be included.

6. The sixth document is conditional. If a parent wishes to make a joint declaration of choice of name for a foreign minor child, they must complete and sign cerfa form number 15286 before submitting the application.

The requirements are part of France's broader naturalisation framework, which sets out detailed conditions for how applicants and their families can be assessed for French citizenship.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng