Kuwait Publishes Specific Minimum Age for All Workers Seeking Employment
• Kuwait's government set a legal minimum age requirement that applies to all workers in the country
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• The rule is backed by Kuwaiti law and affects anyone seeking formal employment across all sectors
• Jobseekers planning to work in Kuwait must meet this age threshold before they can legally be hired
Kuwait has set 18 years as the minimum legal age for employment, meaning anyone below that threshold cannot take up formal work in the country.
The requirement is backed by Kuwaiti government law and applies across all sectors of employment within the country.
Kuwait's legal age requirement for work
Under Kuwait's labour regulations, 18 years is the earliest age at which a person may legally enter the workforce.
The rule covers all forms of employment and is not limited to any specific industry or job category.
Anyone planning to seek work in Kuwait, whether as a local resident or a foreign national, must have reached this minimum age before they can be legally hired by an employer in the country.
What this means for jobseekers
For prospective workers, particularly those in African countries considering Kuwait as a destination for employment, awareness of this legal threshold is essential before making any plans to relocate or apply for work-related visas.
Failing to meet the age requirement means a person cannot be lawfully employed under Kuwaiti labour law, regardless of the nature of the job or the willingness of an employer to take them on.
Kuwait rolls out requirements for foreigners
Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has released two conditions that foreign workers must fulfil before they are eligible to join any established workers' union or professional association operating in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.