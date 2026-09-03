Raina Chassagne Filed for Divorce from Tory Lanez - Then the Case Was Dismissed

A Los Angeles judge has dismissed the divorce case filed by Raina Chassagne against incarcerated singer Tory Lanez, ending the proceeding without a final judgement on the couple's marriage. The case stalled for over two years while Lanez remained behind bars, leaving the pair legally married. Here is everything you need to know about Raina Chassagne, the divorce, and the bigger story surrounding Tory Lanez.

Raina Chassagne has a son with Tory Lanez, who is currently incarcerated. Photo: @_rainchampagne (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Chassagne filed in June 2024, less than one year after marrying Lanez in June 2023.

Los Angeles judge Nicole M. Heeseman dismissed the petition by Raina Chassagne to split from Lanez.

The ruling does not grant the divorce Chassagne requested, leaving the marriage legally intact.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Regardless of the filing, Chassagne has taken their son to visit Lanez in prison multiple times and wished him a happy Father's Day in a post shared on Instagram last year.

Profile summary

Full name Raina Nancy Chassagne Born July 1994, Miami, Florida Nationality American Profession Digital creator; business manager Spouse Tory Lanez (m. June 25, 2023; sep. 2024) Children Kai'Lon Peterson Instagram @_rainchampagne

Who is Raina Chassagne?

Five facts about Riana Chassagne. Photo: @_rainchampagne

Source: Instagram

Raina Nancy Chassagne is the wife of hip-hop star Tory Lanez. She hails from Miami, Florida, but is based in nearby Miramar.

She attended Glades Middle School with Tory Lanez, where they met at the age of 12. Chassagne attended Everglades High School and later West Broward High School in Florida, graduating in 2013, before pursuing higher education at Broward College.

Raina Chassagne is a manager for GNA Sales & Services, LLC, in Jacksonville, Florida. She is also a digital creator, as listed on her Facebook profile.

The date of marriage was listed as June 25, 2023, and the marriage was not known to the public until the divorce petition was filed. Raina's paperwork revealed she never changed her last name to Peterson.

The divorce: what happened?

Chassagne filed in June 2024, less than one year after marrying Lanez in June 2023. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed June 1, 2024, as their separation date.

The filing also requested legal and physical custody of their son, Kai'Lon, while leaving spousal support for the court to determine.

Why was the divorce dismissed?

According to court records obtained by USA TODAY, Judge Nicole M. Heeseman dismissed the petition in July. The court formally issued notice of the decision on August 6, citing a "failure to bring the action to judgement" within the required timeframe.

Because Chassagne failed to advance the legal proceedings in a timely manner, the judge ultimately threw the case out. The dismissal does not establish that Chassagne and Lanez reconciled.

Before the dismissal, Raina Chassagne had been warned by a judge to serve her estranged husband with divorce papers or risk the case being thrown out of court, a warning she ultimately did not heed in time.

Did Raina and Tory stay close?

Despite the divorce filing, the couple appeared to maintain a family bond. Even after filing for divorce, Chassagne and Lanez appeared to have a strong relationship. In June 2025, she posted to Instagram calling him "our rock" and thanking him on Father's Day.

In a June 2025 Father's Day tribute, Chassagne praised his relationship with their son and wrote that the family could not wait for him to return home.

No new divorce petition has been announced since Chassagne's case was dismissed.

The Megan Thee Stallion case: background

Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot in July 2020 as they left a party at the home of celebrity Kylie Jenner.

During his highly publicised trial, Megan Thee Stallion took the stand to testify that as she was walking away from their vehicle in the summer of 2020, Lanez demanded she 'dance' before firing a weapon at her feet.

At his conviction, the defendant was found guilty of all three charges prosecutors had brought against him: assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun.

He received a 10-year sentence in August 2023, and a California appeals court upheld the conviction in November 2025. The California Supreme Court declined to review his case in February, leaving the conviction in place.

Tory Lanez's relationship history and rumoured girlfriends

Tory Lanez has been linked to several high-profile women over the years.

Kash Doll : Tory began dating Kash Doll in May 2018. Their short-lived romance only lasted until August that year.

: Tory began dating Kash Doll in May 2018. Their short-lived romance only lasted until August that year. Megan Thee Stallion : Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were rumoured to date each other around 2020, as they were seen together multiple times. Many believed they also spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic in one another's houses.

: Tory and Megan Thee Stallion were rumoured to date each other around 2020, as they were seen together multiple times. Many believed they also spent time during the COVID-19 pandemic in one another's houses. Iggy Azalea: The pair were rumoured to be dating while working together in 2022; however, neither party ever publicly confirmed. Ahead of Tory Lanez's sentencing, Iggy Azalea was one of several musicians who penned a letter to the judge on behalf of the rapper's character.

FAQs

Who does Tory Lanez have a child with? The couple have a son, Kai'Lon, and Chassagne initially requested legal and physical custody of him in her 2024 divorce petition. Kai'Lon was born before the couple married in 2023. Did Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez date? During the lockdown in April 2020, Megan Thee Stallion became one of the rapper's alleged girlfriends. They made news after they hung out together. By July 2020, she accused him of shooting her. Neither ever formally confirmed they were in a romantic relationship. Who are Tory Lanez's ex-girlfriends? Lanez has confirmed very few relationships publicly. He has been rumoured to date Trina, Kaylin Garcia, Bria Myles, and Iggy Azalea, in addition to his confirmed relationship with Kash Doll in 2018. Did Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea date? Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea fuelled speculation that they were an item after being filmed partying together. Neither Tory Lanez nor Iggy Azalea ever directly addressed the rumours. Is Tory Lanez still in prison in 2026? Yes. Tory Lanez remains incarcerated, though his time behind bars has been turbulent. In May 2025, he was hospitalised after being stabbed 16 times by another inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

We also highlighted facts about Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers, who went from a whirlwind romance to a contentious divorce marked by serious allegations and legal disputes. The dramatic collapse of their nearly seven-year marriage reveals the complexities of their relationship and the challenges they face in the aftermath of their split.

Source: Legit.ng