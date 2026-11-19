The US Citizenship and Immigration Services policy manual outlines permanent bars that block certain foreign nationals from ever qualifying for naturalisation

The bars are tied to what USCIS calls the Good Moral Character requirement, which every applicant must meet before citizenship can be granted

Anyone who falls under any of the 6 categories is permanently disqualified, with no path to citizenship regardless of how long they have lived in the US

The United States has permanently shut the door to citizenship for foreigners who fall under six specific categories, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy manual.

Under American immigration law, every naturalisation applicant must demonstrate Good Moral Character (GMC).

US lists categories of foreigners not eligible for citizenship. Photo credit: CNN, PS Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Certain past conduct, however, makes it impossible to ever meet that standard. The six categories below represent permanent bars, meaning no amount of time, rehabilitation, or good behaviour can override them.

The 6 categories that permanently bar US citizenship

According to the USCIS policy manual, Chapter 4, the following categories result in a permanent ban from naturalisation:

1. Murder — any applicant convicted of murder at any time is permanently barred from establishing GMC for naturalisation.

2. Aggravated felony — anyone convicted of an aggravated felony on or after November 29, 1990 is permanently barred. Aggravated felonies in the immigration context cover a wide range of offences, including sexual abuse of a minor, money laundering over $10,000, firearms offences, crimes of violence with a prison term of at least one year, passport fraud, bribery of witnesses, among others.

3. Any applicant who ordered, incited, assisted, or participated in the persecution of any person in association with Germany's World War II government or any allied or occupied government is permanently barred.

4. Genocide — participation in genocide at any time, including ordering, inciting, assisting, or otherwise taking part in acts intended to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, results in a permanent bar.

5. Torture or extrajudicial killings — anyone who committed, ordered, incited, or assisted in an act of torture or an extrajudicial killing under the colour of law of any foreign nation is permanently disqualified.

6. Particularly severe violations of religious freedom — a foreign government official who was responsible for, or directly carried out, systematic and egregious violations of religious freedom, including prolonged detention without charges or the enforced disappearance of persons, is permanently barred from establishing GMC.

What the aggravated felony rule means for applicants

The aggravated felony bar carries a specific cut-off date. A conviction on or after November 29, 1990 triggers a permanent disqualification, while convictions before that date do not automatically bar an applicant but are still weighed seriously by immigration officers when assessing the person's present moral character.

USCIS also notes that for certain offences such as theft or crimes of violence, a court-ordered prison term of one year or more qualifies as an aggravated felony, even if the court subsequently suspended the entire sentence.

Applicants who believe they may fall under the persecution, genocide, torture, or religious freedom categories carry the burden of providing evidence to prove they are not ineligible.

The policy manual makes clear that the responsibility for disproving involvement in those activities rests entirely with the applicant.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng