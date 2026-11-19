The National Youth Leader of the Middle Belt Forum, Emmanuel Zopmal, publicly rejected a reported endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Zopmal alleged that Middle Belt communities, women, youths and traditional institutions were not consulted before leaders visited Tinubu

The MBF youth leader declared support for NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso for the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau State - The National Youth Leader of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Emmanuel Zopmal, has publicly distanced himself and Middle Belt youth from the reported endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid for 2027, throwing his support behind the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng reports that besides Obi and President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is also regarded as a prominent contender in the 2027 elections.

Middle Belt youth leader Emmanuel Zopmal declares support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections, overlooking President Bola Tinubu and ex-Vice President Atiku. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Zopmal, who also serves as the North-Central Coordinator of The Big-Tent Coalition, addressed journalists on Thursday, November 19, in Jos, Plateau State, where he outlined the youth leadership's political position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He rejected the endorsement outright, arguing that it did not represent the broader Middle Belt population because key groups, including community leaders, traditional institutions, youths and women, were left out of any consultations before the visit to the President.

He said, according to Vanguard:

"There was no due consultation with Middle Belt communities, elders, traditional institutions, youths and women who feel and live the terrible experiences in our various communities before the purported endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 re-election bid."

MBF youth leader questions forum's structure

Zopmal described the endorsement as insensitive to the security and economic crises affecting communities across the region, citing insecurity, inflation, rising borrowings and poverty as issues that should have shaped any political position taken in the name of the Middle Belt.

He also raised concerns about the internal governance of the MBF, alleging that the forum had gone eight years without a General Assembly, elections, constitutional processes or accountability. He called on the organisation to return to democratic principles.

Regarding the visit by some Middle Belt leaders to President Tinubu, which involved retired General Theophilus Danjuma, Zopmal alleged that personal political interests drove the exercise. He appealed directly to Danjuma to reconsider.

"We want to appeal to our father, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, to reconsider the purported endorsement. The future of the Middle Belt is too important to be determined without the involvement of the people," Zopmal said.

Furthermore, Zopmal dismissed suggestions that a Middle Belt candidate could be fielded on the APC presidential ticket in 2031 as sufficient reason to back Tinubu now.

"Our immediate concerns are security, economic empowerment, justice and the welfare of our people," he said.

Emmanuel Zopmal accuses the President Tinubu-led federal government of neglecting displaced communities in the Middle Belt and failing to resettle them. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Support for Peter Obi, NDC

Zopmal accused the Federal Government of failing displaced communities, saying no grabbed lands had been recovered and no internally displaced persons had been resettled to their ancestral homes. He also criticised the government's response to the Palm Sunday attack in Plateau State.

Declaring his coalition's backing for Obi ahead of 2027, Zopmal said the NDC candidate had consistently engaged with the region's struggles.

"We believe his engagement with the region reflects the values of justice, fairness and equity," he said.

He urged youths and women across the region to vote their conscience, resist inducements and protect their votes on election day.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng