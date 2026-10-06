Jodie Sweetin's husband, Mescal Michael Wasilewski, is no ordinary celebrity partner. A licensed clinical social worker, interventionist, and experienced sober coach, he entered Jodie's life in 2017, years after she had rebuilt her life in recovery. Their story is one of quiet rebuilding: from long-distance friendship to a Malibu garden ceremony in July 2022 that doubled as Mescal's birthday.

Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski attends An Evening to Celebrate a Decade of Wellness with ALYST Health at Cameo Beverly Hills. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mescal Wasilewski is a licensed clinical social worker and sober coach with more than 20 years in addiction and mental health treatment.

is a licensed clinical social worker and sober coach with more than 20 years in addiction and mental health treatment. Jodie Sweetin has been married four times: to Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, Morty Coyle, and now Mescal.

to Shaun Holguin, Cody Herpin, Morty Coyle, and now Mescal. The couple began dating long-distance in 2017 , got engaged in January 2022 , and married on 30 July 2022 in Malibu.

, got engaged in , and married on in Malibu. Their intimate ceremony had just 50 guests , including Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber.

, including co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber. Jodie has been sober since 2011 and has openly credited her recovery as the cornerstone of her personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name Mescal Michael Wasilewski Date of birth 31 July 1970 Birthplace Santa Monica, California, USA Age 56 Nationality American Occupation Licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), therapist, sober coach, interventionist Education BA (Sociology), California State University, Northridge; MSW, Hunter College, New York City Employer Alyst Health Spouse Jodie Sweetin (m. 2022)

Who is Mescal Wasilewski?

Mescal Wasilewski is an American therapist and clinical social worker who became widely known after marrying TV actress Jodie Sweetin. Before the cameras found him, he had spent two decades working largely out of the spotlight, helping people navigate addiction, trauma, and recovery.

Education and early career

Five facts about Mescal Wasilewski. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Wasilewski is a California native who attended Santa Monica High School and studied at California State University, Northridge, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in sociology. He also holds a Master of Social Work from Hunter College.

He has worked in the field of addiction and mental health for over 20 years, treating clients with a range of diagnoses and difficulties, with extensive work among adolescent clients. He is a trained interventionist, experienced sober coach, and skilled case manager.

His work as a sober coach

Mescal Wasilewski works as an intervention specialist and sober coach, helping individuals who may resist treatment or struggle to maintain sobriety. He has broad experience with numerous addictive behaviours, as well as comprehensive training in various therapeutic modalities, including EMDR therapy. He is also well-versed in 12-step and harm-reduction approaches.

His current employer, Alyst Health, lists him as a clinician, a role that involves providing at-home treatment and recovery services to clients across a spectrum of mental health challenges.

How did Jodie Sweetin meet Mescal Wasilewski?

Sweetin and Wasilewski began dating long-distance after meeting through friends in 2017. He was living in New York, and she was based in Los Angeles. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant said "all the pieces just fell into place" when he moved to the West Coast.

Their romance deepened over the following years, and Sweetin and Wasilewski got engaged in January 2022 after four years of dating. Sweetin and Wasilewski announced their engagement on 17 January, two days before the Fuller House star turned 40.

On Instagram, Jodie shared the news, writing:

I love you, Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.

Jodie Sweetin's road to recovery

Understanding Mescal's role means understanding Jodie's history with addiction. When Full House eventually ended in 1995, things began to go downhill for Sweetin. At age 14, she started drinking, and over the next decade and a half, she continued to struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

After sinking deeper into methamphetamine addiction, Jodie realised she was headed towards catastrophe and checked herself into rehab. She got sober in 2008 at age 26. After discovering a path of recovery, she started taking professional classes and became certified as a drug and alcohol counsellor.

While working in the treatment industry in 2009, Jodie published unSweetined, a memoir chronicling her downward spiral into addiction. Although she experienced a brief relapse, she has been consistently sober since 2011.

In an interview with The Fix, Jodie reflected on what sobriety means to her:

Sobriety is absolutely the cornerstone of my life. It's always said in the rooms that anything you place before your sobriety will be the things you lose, and I absolutely believe that.

Her Full House co-star John Stamos has spoken movingly about Jodie's influence. Stamos gave a heartfelt tribute when he introduced Sweetin at the Skirball Cultural Centre in Los Angeles to present her with the Writers in Treatment's Experience, Strength and Hope Award for her book about her sobriety journey.

How many husbands has Jodie Sweetin had?

Jodie Sweetin at The Abbey 35th Anniversary Party held at The Abbey on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chad Salvador

Source: Getty Images

This is Sweetin's fourth marriage. She was previously wed to Morty Coyle, Cody Herpin, and Shaun Holguin. Here is a brief timeline of her marriages:

Shaun Holguin (2002–2006): Jodie's first husband was Los Angeles police officer Shaun Holguin. After four years of marriage, Jodie and Shaun divorced in 2006. Jodie has since been open about how her drug addiction, which began when she was 14 years old, impacted her first marriage.

(2002–2006): Jodie's first husband was Los Angeles police officer Shaun Holguin. After four years of marriage, Jodie and Shaun divorced in 2006. Jodie has since been open about how her drug addiction, which began when she was 14 years old, impacted her first marriage. Cody Herpin (2007–2010): Film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin was the second man who married Jodie. They met through friends and started dating in May 2007. They married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 14 July 2007.

(2007–2010): Film transportation coordinator Cody Herpin was the second man who married Jodie. They met through friends and started dating in May 2007. They married in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 14 July 2007. Morty Coyle (2012–2016): Sweetin and Coyle got engaged in January 2011 and married in March 2012. Their wedding ceremony was held in Beverly Hills. The actress has two daughters: Zoie Laurel with Cody Herpin and Beatrix Carlin with her ex-husband, Morty Coyle.

The Malibu wedding

Jodie Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski at a private estate in Malibu on Saturday night, with Full House co-stars in attendance at the intimate wedding. Sweetin walked down the aisle with her father, Sam, and wore a white lace Lili Bridal dress with delicate appliques and a sweeping train.

Her two daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, stood beside her as she exchanged vows and wedding rings with Wasilewski. The couple included the girls in the ceremony by gifting them with matching yellow gold and diamond Kay Jewellers Circle of Gratitude necklaces.

Sweetin said of the small reception with just 50 people in attendance, "I didn't want it to be fussy."

The next day, Mescal reflected on Instagram:

Yesterday I married the love of my life. Today I turned 52. Pretty awesome birthday gift, waking up next to my wife.

Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight about the moment she locked eyes with her husband at the altar, as reported by Fox News:

My favourite memory of that day is the moment that I started to walk down the aisle and I locked eyes with my now-husband at the other end of the aisle, and I saw nothing. Like, not even until after the ceremony was over. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, look at the flowers and the thing and the people...' Like, I saw him and that was it. I will forever remember that moment.

A few of her former castmates, including Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, and Andrea Barber, were in attendance to watch Sweetin say "I do" to the clinical social worker.

Jodie Sweetin's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sweetin has an estimated net worth of $1 million. The bulk of her income comes from her acting roles in Full House and Fuller House, royalties and residuals from reruns and streaming, as well as her work in TV movies, podcasts, and public appearances. Income streams include:

Acting fees from Hallmark and Lifetime TV movies

Residuals from Full House and Fuller House

and Book royalties from unSweetined

Public speaking and recovery advocacy engagements

Podcast revenue from her How Rude, Tanneritos! series

Latest news

Jodie has remained busy throughout 2025 and 2026. Sweetin narrated the new audiobook version of unSweetined, her 2009 memoir, in 2025. The book details how, after skyrocketing to fame as a child star, Sweetin spiralled into addiction but later rebuilt her life in recovery.

Her next project was a departure from her Hallmark rom-coms and cosy mysteries, as she starred in a "pretty intense" Lifetime drama about the radicalisation of young men.

The actress also revealed she "got a one-cent check the other day" for residuals from her 1987–95 run on Full House. "There's no syndication anymore because it's all in streaming," she explained on The McBride Rewind podcast.

FAQs

How did Jodie Sweetin meet her current spouse? Sweetin and Wasilewski met through friends in 2017 and began a long-distance relationship, with him in New York and her in Los Angeles. How many husbands has Jodie Sweetin had? Sweetin has been married four times. She was previously wed to Morty Coyle, Cody Herpin, and Shaun Holguin before marrying Mescal Wasilewski in 2022. How old is Jodie Sweetin's husband? Mescal Michael Wasilewski was born on 30 July 1970 in Santa Monica, California, making him 55 years old. Is Mescal Wasilewski Jodie Sweetin's sober coach? Mescal is a professionally trained sober coach and interventionist, though he works as a therapist for a programme that provides at-home addiction treatment and recovery services. Jodie has not publicly stated that he served as her personal sober coach. When did Jodie Sweetin and Mescal get married? Sweetin married Wasilewski in a romantic wedding ceremony at a private home in a Malibu garden in July 2022, held the day before Mescal's birthday. Does Jodie Sweetin have children? Yes. She has two daughters: Zoie Laurel with Cody Herpin and Beatrix Carlin with her ex-husband, Morty Coyle. What is Jodie Sweetin's net worth? Jodie Sweetin has a net worth estimated at $1 million, earned through acting, book royalties, podcasting, and advocacy work. Is Jodie Sweetin still sober? Yes. Today, Jodie speaks openly and honestly about addiction, healing, and the lasting effects of growing up in the spotlight. She gently encourages anyone facing similar struggles to seek accountability and get professional help.

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Source: Legit.ng