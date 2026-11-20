The Bahrain eVisa and GCC resident visa each have different processing times that applicants need to plan around

A sponsored family visit visa takes longer to process than the standard eVisa options available online

All Bahrain visa applications and payments must be completed through the official government portal before travel

Travellers planning a trip to Bahrain should factor in the processing time for their visa category before making any travel arrangements, as waiting periods vary depending on the type of visa required.

The Bahrain eVisa and the GCC resident visa are both processed within one working day, making them the fastest options for eligible applicants.

Bahrain visa applicants complete the entire process online through the official eVisa portal, with payments and submissions handled before travel. Photo credit: Pool/Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, those applying for a sponsored family visit visa will need to allow at least three working days for their application to be reviewed and approved.

How to apply for a Bahrain visa

All applications, regardless of category, are handled through Bahrain's official eVisa portal at evisa.gov.bh.

Payments are also collected through the same platform, meaning the entire process is completed online before the applicant's departure date.

Travellers are advised to submit their applications well ahead of their intended travel dates to avoid delays, particularly those applying for the sponsored family visit visa, which carries the longer three-day processing window.

What each visa category covers

The standard eVisa is the most commonly used option for general visitors to Bahrain and is designed for straightforward short-term stays.

The GCC resident visa caters to individuals who already hold residency in one of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, while the sponsored family visit visa is intended for those visiting family members based in Bahrain under a formal sponsorship arrangement.

The one-working-day turnaround for the eVisa and GCC resident visa means that applicants in those categories can receive their approval relatively quickly, though submitting early remains the safer approach to account for any unforeseen delays in processing.

68 countries whose citizens qualify for Bahraini vsas on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival (VoA), covering 68 nations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

Source: Legit.ng