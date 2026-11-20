Poland's government published requirements for foreigners married to Polish citizens to qualify for citizenship recognition

Foreign spouses must meet both a residency condition and a marriage duration requirement before they can apply

Applicants also need to prove Polish language ability at a certified B1 level as part of the process for the citizenship application

Poland has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals married to Polish citizens can apply for citizenship recognition, with the country's official government portal detailing specific time-based thresholds applicants must meet.

According to Poland's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration, a foreigner seeking recognition as a Polish citizen must have lived continuously in Poland for at least two years under a permanent residence permit, a long-term resident's EU residence permit, or a right of permanent residence.

Poland shares how long foreign spouses must stay there to obtain citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Beyond that residency requirement, the applicant must also have been married to a Polish citizen for a minimum of three years.

Who qualifies for Polish citizenship recognition?

The legal basis for these requirements comes from Article 30(1) of the Act of 2 April 2009 on Polish Citizenship. The same provision also covers stateless persons who meet the two-year residency condition, making them eligible to apply without the marriage requirement.

Applications are submitted to a provincial office, either in person or by post, and can be filed at any time — there is no fixed application window or seasonal deadline.

Polish citizenship: Language requirement for applicants

One condition that often catches applicants off guard is the Polish language requirement. All applicants must demonstrate proficiency in Polish at a minimum B1 level, and that ability must be formally certified through an official examination. Self-declaration is not accepted.

Even when all conditions are met, approval is not guaranteed. The province governor retains the authority to refuse recognition if granting citizenship would pose a threat to state defence, national security, public safety, or public order.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng