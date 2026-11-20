NECO released registration guidelines for the 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination, targeting only final-year JSS 3 students across Nigeria

Every candidate must present a valid National Identification Number, and schools must nominate supervisors before registration can be completed

NECO warned that post-upload corrections to candidate details will attract a ₦10,000 non-validation penalty per candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger State - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has issued detailed guidelines for schools preparing to register candidates for the 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), setting out strict eligibility rules, documentation requirements, and penalties for errors.

NECO made clear that only students in their final year of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) qualify to sit BECE examination.

NECO explains that Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) students are the only candidates eligible for the 2027 BECE. Photo credit: NECO/Nony and Sons

Source: Twitter

The council published the circular on Friday, November 20, 2026, via its official X account @Neconigeria.

In the circular, NECO addressed State Ministries of Education, the FCT Education Secretariat, and principals of Junior Secondary Schools nationwide.

"The examination is strictly for school-based candidates in Nigeria and overseas. Private candidates are not allowed," the council said.

Key requirements for BECE registration

Schools must nominate prospective supervisors as part of the registration process, as the system will not allow completion without this step.

Each candidate will receive a unique National Learners' Identification Number (NLIN), and possession of a valid National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory.

The transfer or admission of pupils into JSS 3 from other schools is not permitted.

NECO also directed schools to properly identify candidates with special needs during the offline bio-data entry stage. Categories listed include low vision, complete blindness, albinism, hearing impairment, and autism. Candidates with autism require official notification to the council.

"Schools must complete offline registration and validation before uploading data online. Candidates must verify their NIN, passport photograph, name, date of birth, gender, state of origin, local government area, and subjects. All corrections must be done offline. A signed Offline Validation List must be submitted to the NECO State Office," the council said.

Penalties and payment rules

NECO warned that it will not accept responsibility for any registration errors made by schools, and double registration of any candidate will not be tolerated.

Once data has been uploaded online, any request to change a passport photograph, name, date of birth, gender, subjects, state of origin, or local government area will attract a non-validation penalty of ₦10,000 per candidate.

The council added that a change of passport photograph is only permitted before the registration window closes, and schools are limited to one change per candidate, covering either the name or the photograph.

Before any registration can begin, schools must be activated by their State Coordinator after submitting the required validation documents.

All payments must go into the NECO Treasury Single Account via the Remita platform through the school's NECO online portal. Schools paying in instalments must make an initial payment covering a minimum of 20 candidates, and all payments are non-refundable.

NECO urged schools and education authorities to study the guidelines thoroughly and comply with all stated procedures ahead of the 2027 examination cycle.

Recall that NECO released the 2026 BECE results after thousands of candidates completed the junior secondary examination.

NECO: 5 facts about FG’s new assessment guidelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government announced new rules on how secondary schools must prepare and submit Continuous Assessment records for WAEC and NECO examinations.

Students will receive unique Examination Learners' Identity Numbers linked to their National Identification Numbers under the new framework.

Schools that submit fraudulent CA records or breach examination rules risk suspension or blacklisting under the new enforcement measures.

Source: Legit.ng