Yahaya Bello Declares He Is Kogi's 'Political Idol', Vows to Beat Natasha in 2027

Former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello declared he is a 'political idol' and claimed his popularity dwarfs that of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Bello said supporters have already begun donating food, farm produce and money towards his 2027 Kogi Central senatorial campaign

The former governor also defended his record on Ajaokuta Steel, saying he stopped the plant from being sold during the Buhari administration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has publicly declared that his political reach in Kogi State far exceeds that of any other politician, including incumbent Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as he prepares to contest the Kogi Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Bello dismissing any suggestion that he could lose to the sitting senator and describing her as politically junior to him.

As reported by The Punch, Bello made the claims during an interview published on Friday, November 20, 2026.

"Yahaya Bello and any other politician in Kogi State today, not even Kogi Central, let me say Kogi State, our polls are far apart when it comes to the issue of contest," he said.

Asked whether nearly four years away from elective office had reduced his public standing, Bello disagreed, saying the absence had worked in his favour. "That even added to my popularity," he replied.

He went further to place rivals in a generational context.

"I can only equate any other person with maybe my third generation or fourth generation mentee politically, as far as this contest is concerned," he said.

When pressed on his expected margin of victory, he gave a single-word answer: "Overwhelmingly."

Supporters already donating to his campaign

Bello claimed he would not need to spend personal funds on the campaign, saying residents had begun contributing money, food and farm produce after his recent homecoming visit to Kogi State.

He linked the display of support to a tradition among the Ebira people, recalling the era of a former political leader, Alhaji Abdul Kokori Ujocheere.

"It was during his time that, during contests like this, the Ibirra people would come together and, you know, gather food, money, food items, and donate, urging him to go and represent them. It repeated itself when I went home," he said.

He added:

"Farm products, produce, money. People are just donating. As I speak now, I will not spend one dime on the campaign and election. And by the grace of God, you see me at the Red Chambers."

Bello described his bond with the people as one built over eight years of governance.

"What I am today to these people of Kogi State and people of Kogi Central, I am their political idol," he said. "I did not mislead them. I did not betray them. I did not fail their hands."

Ajaokuta Steel and his Senate ambition

On the Ajaokuta Steel Company, Bello said he intervened during the final months of former President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure to block a planned sale of both Ajaokuta and the Itakpe Iron Ore Company.

He acknowledged, however, that reviving the facility was not within his power alone. "It's a Federal Government project," he said, adding that he expected the plant to come on stream soon under President Bola Tinubu.

Bello confirmed he would remain in the All Progressives Congress and said his legislative bid was driven by constituent demand, with his governance experience serving as his main asset.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central on the Peoples Democratic Party platform, became the first woman elected as senator from Kogi State after a Court of Appeal ruling affirmed her 2023 victory. The two figures have clashed publicly on several occasions ahead of the anticipated 2027 contest.

Source: Legit.ng