Canada's government revealed that an oral citizenship hearing for foreigners can last between 30 and 90 minutes

During the hearing, a citizenship officer may quiz applicants on Canada's history, their residence period, and language ability in English or French

Applicants who fail the hearing will have their applications refused and must reapply while paying the required fees all over again

Canada has laid out exactly what foreigners should expect when invited to an oral citizenship hearing, including how long the process can take and what determines whether an application succeeds or fails.

According to the Canadian government, an oral citizenship hearing typically lasts between 30 and 90 minutes. A citizenship officer conducts the session and may probe applicants on several areas, from their knowledge of the country to how long they have lived there, as well as their ability to communicate in English or French.

Canada explains how long foreigners may spend taking oral citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Manjurul

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Canada citizenship test hearing

The Canadian government says applicants invited to a hearing should be prepared for the following:

1. Questions about Canada: A citizenship officer may ask about the country's history, laws, and other important facts. These questions are similar to those in the standard citizenship test.

2. Oral knowledge test: Applicants may be required to answer 20 questions about Canada and must get at least 15 correct to pass.

3. Questions about residence: The officer may ask about the applicant's time living in Canada to confirm that they meet the residence requirements.

4. Language assessment: Applicants may also be tested on their ability to speak English or French. The officer can ask up to nine questions, and at least six must be answered correctly.

5. Hearing duration: The session may last anywhere between 30 and 90 minutes.

Canada: What happens after the citizenship hearing

Once the hearing is concluded, the Canadian government sends a letter to the applicant informing them of the outcome.

Those who pass will receive an invitation to attend a citizenship ceremony, which marks the final step in becoming a Canadian citizen.

Applicants who fail, however, will have their applications refused outright. If they still wish to pursue Canadian citizenship, they will be required to submit a fresh application and pay all associated fees again from the beginning.

Canada sets minimum score for citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had explained the official format of its citizenship test, including the number of questions, time allowed, and minimum score required to pass.

The test contains 20 questions, and applicants must answer at least 15 correctly within 45 minutes. The examination covers Canadian history, geography, laws, government, and national symbols, and applicants are allowed up to three attempts to pass.

Source: Legit.ng