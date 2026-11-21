Arsenal dropped points at Newcastle United after a dramatic 2-2 draw that saw goalkeeper David Raya forced off injured

Goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw put Newcastle ahead before Arsenal fought back to rescue a point

Manager Mikel Arteta said Raya will undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury

Arsenal left St. James' Park on Sunday with a point instead of three after a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, a result made worse by the sight of goalkeeper David Raya limping off in the 70th minute.

The draw meant Arsenal failed to take advantage of Manchester City dropping points against Fulham, missing a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

David Raya suffered a shoulder injury during Arsenal's draw with Newcastle. Photo by Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Eberechi Eze put Arsenal ahead in the first half, and the Gunners looked in control for much of the opening period.

The second half told a different story, however, as Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw turned the game around to give Newcastle the lead. Noni Madueke then struck to bring Arsenal level and secure a share of the spoils.

Raya’s injury concern for Arsenal

The result, frustrating as it was, took second place to concerns over Raya's fitness after the Spanish goalkeeper was unable to continue and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga for the final stages of the match.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the goalkeeper would be assessed further.

“Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is not good news. He will have an MRI assessment tomorrow, but at the moment I don't know,” he said via Now Arsenal.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's performance

Arteta made clear he felt his side deserved more from the afternoon, pointing to a dominant first-half display that did not produce the scoreline it merited.

"My feeling is that we have lost two points today. I say 'we', because we were exceptional in the first half," he said via arsenal.com.

"The level of the aggression and intensity we put into the defensive aspect, the quality we showed with the clarity to understand the jumps and the way they were making every adjustment man-to-man, the aggression to attack the right spaces, and we should have been three or four up."

Arsenal now turn their attention to European competition, hosting Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, before returning to Premier League action with a home fixture against Manchester City.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City and Arsenal played draws.

Arsenal had a slight rise in their chances of retaining their Premier League title, while Manchester City’s chances dipped after the poor outing.

Source: Legit.ng