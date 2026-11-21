Mexico amended its General Tourism Law on November 13, 2026, introducing new child protection obligations for hotels and tourism providers nationwide

Adults travelling with minors to destinations like Cancún, Tulum, and Mexico City must now present official documents proving their relationship or legal authority over the child

Tourism providers who cannot verify an adult's status must refuse service and report the situation to investigating authorities

Mexico has introduced new documentation requirements for adults travelling with minors, placing fresh obligations on hotels and other tourism service providers across the country.

The changes stem from a decree published on November 13, 2026, in the Diario Oficial de la Federación, Mexico's official government gazette.

Mexico introduces new child travel documentation rules, requiring adults to prove their relationship or legal authority when travelling with minors. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The reforms amend the General Tourism Law and took effect on November 14, 2026, covering the entire Mexican territory, including popular destinations such as Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Mexico City.

What the new law requires

The decree adds two new provisions, numbered X Bis and X Ter, to Article 58 of the General Tourism Law.

Under these provisions, tourism service providers must ask adults accompanied by minors to produce official documents before services are rendered, whether bookings are made in person or online.

The documents must establish at least one of the following: the nature of the relationship between the adult and the minor; that the adult holds parental authority; or that a guardianship or custody arrangement is in place.

Where relevant, the age of the person concerned must also be verified.

The obligation applies broadly to Mexican tourism providers and is not limited to hotels alone.

Any business that falls under the general tourism services framework is covered by the new rules.

Consequences for non-compliance

If an adult cannot produce the required documents, the service provider is legally bound to refuse the booking or check-in and must notify the relevant investigating authorities of a possible offence.

The law leaves no discretion for providers to overlook missing documentation.

The Mexican government said the objective of the reform is to strengthen prevention and combat violence, abuse, and sexual exploitation of minors within the tourism sector.

Families planning travel to Mexico should prepare to present supporting documents at the point of reservation or upon arrival at any registered tourism establishment.

Documents required to get resident visa in Mexico

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mexico requires applicants seeking a temporary resident visa on the basis of family ties to present specific original documents, with the exact requirements varying depending on the type of relationship and the immigration status of the person they are connected to.

Source: Legit.ng