Ryan and Ashley Smith are longtime partners who met in high school and began dating while attending Brigham Young University (BYU). Over the years, they have built a life together spanning marriage, family, and shared philanthropic efforts. Their enduring partnership reflects Ashley’s support throughout Ryan’s rise in business and sports ownership.

Ryan Smith and Ashley Smith of Smith Entertainment Group speak during an introductory press conference. Photo: Tyler Tate (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ryan Smith first met his wife, Ashley, in high school, but they didn't start dating until they were both at Brigham Young University .

. The couple married in 2006 , shortly after Ryan began building Qualtrics from his father's basement in Provo.

, shortly after Ryan began building Qualtrics from his father's basement in Provo. They share five children : three daughters and two sons.

: three daughters and two sons. In October 2020, they entered the world of sports ownership by acquiring a majority stake in the Utah Jazz.

Profile summary

Full name S. Ryan Smith Ashley Smith Gender Male Female Date of birth 28 June 1978 8 December 1993 Age 47 years old (as of March 2026) - Zodiac sign Cancer - Place of birth Eugene, Oregon, United States Utah, United States Current residence Provo, Utah, United States Provo, Utah, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'9" 5'6" Height in centimetres 180 168 Weight in pounds 190 - Weight in kilograms 86 - Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Father Scott Smith - Mother Nancy Smith - Siblings 1 - Relationship status Married Married Partner Ashley Smith Ryan Smith Children 5 5 High School Brighton High School Brighton High School College Brigham Young University Brigham Young University Profession Businessman Entrepreneur, philanthropist X @RyanQualtrics -

The full Ryan and Ashley Smith relationship timeline

The relationship between American businessman Ryan Smith and Ashley Smith has unfolded over many years. The couple first met as high school sweethearts. Over time, they built a family and supported each other as Ryan rose in the tech and sports worlds. Here's a closer look at Ryan and Ashley Smith's relationship timeline.

2002: Ryan and Ashley meet at BYU

Ryan and Ashley Smith speak about the 2027 NHL Winter Classic. Photo: Hunter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Smith and Ashley Smith met while studying at Brigham Young University in an Accounting 200 class at the Marriott School of Business. They had both attended Brighton High School, but didn't date at the time. In a 2024 interview on the LDS Living "All In" podcast, Ryan reflected on the impact his faith and time at BYU had on his life, stating:

Everything good I have in my life has come from the decision [to be all in]—including Ashley, including my kids, including everything that really matters.

2006: Ryan and Ashley Smith marry

The couple officially tied the knot in 2006, marking the beginning of their partnership just as Ryan was in the early, high-pressure stages of building Qualtrics from his father's basement. In his 2019 BYU Marriott School Commencement speech, Ryan reflected on the shared commitment required during those formative years:

It applies to our marriages and our families... nothing great ever happens unless we are willing to fight through the friction.

2016: The couple launches 5 For The Fight

Ashley Smith and Ryan Smith attend the fourth annual Tyler Robinson Foundation. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, the Smiths co-founded 5 For The Fight, a global campaign inviting individuals to donate $5 to cancer research. This initiative became a defining pillar of their public legacy. In a March 2024 Utah Jazz interview titled Get to know Ashley Smith, Ashley explained the chemistry that fueled their joint ventures:

It's who we are together—it's what drew us to each other originally is just our drive for growth and trying new things and making things better.

October 2020: Ryan and Ashley acquire the Utah Jazz

The Smiths purchased a majority stake in the Utah Jazz for $1.66 billion, transitioning from tech entrepreneurs to sports team governors. Discussing the weight of that decision in a December 2020 interview with the Utah Jazz, Ashley described the intense family discussions that led to the purchase:

It was literally the middle of the night and us deciding that it was way bigger than basketball... when it became about that, it was super clear.

April 2024: The Smiths bring the NHL to Utah

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman talks with Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith prior to the inaugural game of the Utah Hockey Club against the Chicago Blackhawks. Photo: Jamie Sabau

Source: Getty Images

On 18 April 2024, the NHL officially approved the establishment of a new franchise in Utah, later branded as the Utah Mammoth. During a press conference at the 2024 NHL Draft, Ryan emphasised the long-term vision they held for the state:

Today is a big moment and a milestone for everything we've been working on... I've learned in life that so much is about the story you can tell, and that's a pretty cool story to tell.

May 2025: The couple reveals the Utah Mammoth brand

Following a massive fan-driven naming process, the Smiths officially unveiled the Utah Mammoth identity. At the May 2025 press conference at the Delta Centre, Ashley reflected on the deep connection they share with the local community:

It's the icing on the cake that those same fans chose the Mammoth. We are excited, and Utah should be proud because we get to go build a culture around this strong identity.

FAQs

Who are Ryan and Ashley Smith? They are billionaire owners of Smith Entertainment Group, which holds major stakes in the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth. How did Ryan Smith meet his wife? Ryan first met Ashley Smith in high school, but their relationship began later when they were both students at Brigham Young University. What is Ryan and Ashley Smith's religion? They are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the LDS Church or Mormon Church. How many children does Ryan Smith have? Ryan and Ashley have five children. When did Ryan and Ashley Smith get married? They tied the knot in 2006. What high school did Ryan and Ashley Smith go to? They both attended Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Where does Ryan Smith's wife come from? The American philanthropist hails from Utah, United States.

Ryan and Ashley Smith's journey has evolved from teenage sweethearts to a lifelong partnership. Married for nearly two decades and raising five children, they have built a life filled with family, business success, and philanthropic endeavours. Fans have followed their milestones, celebrating their enduring love.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng