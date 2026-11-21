Chioma posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Davido on Instagram, calling him her 'forever home' on his 34th birthday

The singer's wife shared rare pregnancy pictures as part of the celebration, drawing warm reactions from fans and celebrities

Davido responded to Chioma's post with an emotional message, declaring their bond unbreakable

Davido's 34th birthday on Saturday, 21 November 2026, became even more memorable when his wife, Chioma, widely known as Thechefchi, marked the occasion with a deeply personal tribute on Instagram, complete with rare pregnancy photographs.

In her post, Chioma poured out her heart to the Afrobeats star, describing him as her "FOREVER HOME" and thanking him for his love, their family, and everything he represents to her.

Davido's wife Chioma, has shared never seen pictures when she was pregnant as her children wished their father a happy birthday. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The post, which quickly attracted attention from fans and industry figures alike, also featured twin wishes from their children to their father.

In the picture collage on Instagram, Davido was seen holding his wife's growing tummy and showering it with kisses. In another picture, the music star, who wore matching trousers with his wife, kissed her forehead while she was touching her tummy. In the third collage, Davido was kissing Chioma's forehead while she giggled with laughter as she touched her growing tummy.

Chioma marks her husband's birthday with sweet words as the singer replies her. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido replies with a declaration

The singer did not let the gesture go unanswered. Davido responded directly in the comments, calling Chioma his "partner in life" and declaring their bond unshakeable.

"My partner in life … cheers to forever! Dem no fit check us!!! We GALLANT FULL GROUND TILL THE END OF TIME," he wrote.

Here is the Instagram post made by Chioma as she marks her husband's birthday:

Celebrities and fans react to the celebration

The post drew warm responses from several well-known names and fans alike.

@cubana_chiefpriest wrote:

"Happy birthday Chi Chi na you get OBO. Wey Dey do birthday"

@nkechiblessingsunday commented:

"It's World OBO's day, happy birthday oko Chioma"

@medlinboss reacted:

"Awwwww happy birthday to the people's man and our fav wishing him heaven's BEST."

@ubifranklinofficial shared:

"That's the Chi there and Baddest"

@queenmercyatang wrote:

"So wholesome. Happy Birthday to Chef Chi amazing husband, the 001 himself. Africa's Biggest. Wishing you God's abundant blessings, greater height, long life, good health and endless happiness. May this new year bring you even more reasons to celebrate."

@celebritydiaryroom commented:

"Aww so cute happy birthday to him."

Prophet Abel Boma shares prophecy about Davido's Grammy

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma stirred reactions after making a series of prophecies concerning Nigerian music star Davido during a church service on November 19, 2026.

The cleric predicted that the singer would receive a Grammy Award in 2027, while also issuing a grave warning about potential threats to his life and urging congregants to pray for his protection.

Boma also disclosed a personal connection with the award-winning musician, recalling how Davido gifted him a phone when he was still a young disc jockey (DJ).

Source: Legit.ng