The autumn classic is back — here's how to watch the world series MLB 2026 without missing a pitch
The 2026 MLB World Series begins on Friday, 23 October, and runs through a potential Game 7 on Halloween, Saturday, 31 October. Every game airs exclusively on FOX. This guide covers the full playoff schedule, which teams are in the mix, where to stream every round, and who the experts fancy to lift the trophy.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- What are the dates for the 2026 World Series?
- What is the full 2026 MLB playoff schedule?
- Which teams are in the 2026 MLB playoffs?
- Who is favoured to win the 2026 World Series?
- Which TV channel broadcasts the 2026 World Series?
- How to watch the 2026 MLB World Series — and where to stream free
- FAQs
- Final word
Key takeaways
- The World Series runs from 23 October to 31 October 2026 (Game 7 if needed).
- All World Series games are broadcast on FOX, with streaming via FOX One.
- The Wild Card Series (29 September–1 October) is carried by NBC, Telemundo/Universo, and Peacock.
- The ALDS and ALCS air on TBS; the NLDS and NLCS on FOX/FS1.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are the heavy betting favourites to win a third straight title.
What are the dates for the 2026 World Series?
Game 1 of the 2026 World Series, presented by Capital One, is set for Friday, 23 October. The series is a best-of-seven played in a 2-3-2 format, with the team that posted the better 2026 regular-season record hosting Games 1–2 and 6–7 if necessary.
The Fall Classic could wrap as early as Game 4 on Tuesday, 27 October, or run through Game 6 on Friday, 30 October, before a potential Game 7 on Saturday, 31 October.
Off days for travel during the World Series are scheduled for Sunday, 25 October, and — if necessary — Thursday, 29 October.
Game
Date
Notes
Game 1
Friday, 23 October
At higher-seeded team
Game 2
Saturday, 24 October
At higher-seeded team
Travel day
Sunday, 25 October
—
Game 3
Monday, 26 October
At lower-seeded team
Game 4
Tuesday, 27 October
At lower-seeded team
Game 5*
Wednesday, 28 October
At lower-seeded team
Travel day*
Thursday, 29 October
If necessary
Game 6*
Friday, 30 October
At higher-seeded team
Game 7*
Saturday, 31 October
At higher-seeded team
What is the full 2026 MLB playoff schedule?
The playoffs officially begin on Tuesday, 29 September, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets conclude no later than Thursday, 1 October. From there, the Division Series begins on Saturday, 3 October, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, 11 October.
Here is the round-by-round at a glance:
Round
Dates
Format
Wild Card Series
29 September – 1 October
Best-of-3
Division Series (ALDS & NLDS)
3 October – 10 October
Best-of-5
League Championship Series (ALCS & NLCS)
11 October – 20 October
Best-of-7
World Series
23 October – 31 October
Best-of-7
The top two seeds in each league get a bye through the Wild Card Series, which pits each league's No. 3 seed against its No. 6 seed, and No. 4 against No. 5. The higher seed in each Wild Card Series hosts all three games, with the winners advancing to face the top seeds in the Division Series.
Which teams are in the 2026 MLB playoffs?
Ten teams have already clinched postseason spots: the Tampa Bay Rays (AL's No. 1 seed), Milwaukee Brewers (No. 1 overall seed), Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres.
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL wild-card spot, while the AL West title remains up for grabs.
The confirmed byes — meaning teams who skip the Wild Card round entirely — are especially worth noting:
The Rays (No. 1 AL seed), Guardians (No. 2 AL seed), Brewers (No. 1 NL seed), and Dodgers (No. 2 NL seed) all earned first-round byes and home-field advantage in the Division Series.
Who is favoured to win the 2026 World Series?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear favourites across every major sportsbook — and with good reason.
The Dodgers have the best odds to win the 2026 World Series after winning in both 2024 and 2025. FanGraphs' playoff odds gave the Dodgers a 28.6% chance of winning the World Series — more than double the odds of any other MLB team.
On 1 August, the Dodgers added ace left-hander Tarik Skubal in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, which only strengthened their rotation further. Their odds of a three-peat were even shorter before Shohei Ohtani landed on the injured list.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are the current favourites at +230, with the Milwaukee Brewers next at +500 and the Tampa Bay Rays at +750.
Here is the full odds board for the leading contenders:
Team
FanDuel Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers
+230
Milwaukee Brewers
+500
Tampa Bay Rays
+750
New York Yankees
+850
Boston Red Sox
+1300
Atlanta Braves
+1400
Philadelphia Phillies
+1500
Chicago Cubs
+1500
Cleveland Guardians
+1500
Odds sourced from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change.
Any discussion about favourites has to start with the two-time defending champion Dodgers. Los Angeles was not necessarily dominant during the regular season and enters October with concerns about the health of Shohei Ohtani, but it has proven unwise to bet against LA lately.
Which TV channel broadcasts the 2026 World Series?
All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX, along with FOX Deportes and FOX One. This year's NL playoffs will air on FOX or FS1, while the AL will be on TBS, with the World Series set to air on FOX as it has every year since 2000.
Networks split the postseason under MLB's media deals. NBC and Peacock carry Wild Card Series games.
Here's the full channel breakdown by round:
Round
TV Network
Streaming
Wild Card Series
NBC
Peacock
ALDS & ALCS
TBS / truTV
HBO Max
NLDS & NLCS
FOX / FS1
FOX One / FOX Sports App
World Series
FOX / FOX Deportes
FOX One / FOX Sports App
In addition to FOX Deportes' coverage, 2026 postseason games will also be telecast in Spanish on Universo and Univision.
How to watch the 2026 MLB World Series — and where to stream free
Watching on TV
Games on NBC and FOX are free to watch with an HD antenna — the most straightforward way to watch without paying anything extra. Since all World Series games are on FOX, an antenna alone can cover the entire Fall Classic for viewers in a covered market.
Streaming services
Fans can stream postseason games through services that carry the scheduled broadcast network. FOX and FS1 postseason coverage, including every World Series game, is available on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App with an eligible TV provider login.
NBC and Peacock are the home of the MLB Wild Card Round. Every Wild Card game streams on Peacock, with select games also airing on NBC. You need a Peacock subscription to stream those games.
TBS games stream on HBO Max. You can also watch through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or Sling.
Live TV bundles
Sling Blue includes TBS and FS1 plus local network affiliates from FOX, NBC, and ABC (availability varies by market), while Sling Orange carries ESPN and TBS.
YouTube TV carries all games on ESPN/ABC, NBC, FOX/FS1, and TBS. Hulu + Live TV covers all games on ESPN/ABC, NBC, FOX/FS1, and TBS as well, making it a solid all-in-one option for the entire postseason run.
FAQs
When does the 2026 World Series start?
The 2026 World Series begins with Game 1 on Friday, 23 October 2026. A potential Game 7 is scheduled for Saturday, 31 October — Halloween.
What channel is the World Series on in 2026?
All 2026 World Series games will air on FOX and stream via FOX One, as well as the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com with a valid provider login. Spanish-language viewers can tune into FOX Deportes, with select postseason games also available on Univision and Universo.
When do the 2026 MLB playoffs start?
The 2026 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, September 29, with Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. The Wild Card round is exclusive to NBC and Peacock.
Can I watch the World Series for free in 2026?
Yes. Since all World Series games air on FOX — a broadcast network — games on FOX are free to watch with an HD antenna. Cord-cutters can also access FOX through free trials offered by live TV streaming services.
How many teams are in the 2026 MLB playoffs?
A total of 12 MLB teams make the MLB playoffs, with eight starting in the Wild Card round for a best-of-three matchup. The four top seeds receive first-round byes and go straight to the Division Series.
Final word
The 2026 Fall Classic promises to be a spectacle, with Game 1 on 23 October and a Halloween Game 7 on the table. Whether you're watching on FOX via antenna or streaming via FOX One, there is no excuse to miss a pitch. The full postseason schedule — from Wild Card to World Series — is available at MLB.com/postseason. Keep an eye on the Dodgers: chasing a historic three-peat, they remain the team to beat.
We also highlighted facts about 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices, resale costs and the extra expenses fans face when travelling to matches.
With some final tickets listed for nearly $11,000 through official sales channels—and resale listings climbing much higher—following a team to the final could cost fans more than $30,000.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.