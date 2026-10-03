The 2026 MLB World Series begins on Friday, 23 October, and runs through a potential Game 7 on Halloween, Saturday, 31 October. Every game airs exclusively on FOX. This guide covers the full playoff schedule, which teams are in the mix, where to stream every round, and who the experts fancy to lift the trophy.

A shot of the World Baseball Classic Championship Trophy. Photo: Zack Belsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The World Series runs from 23 October to 31 October 2026 (Game 7 if needed).

(Game 7 if needed). All World Series games are broadcast on FOX, with streaming via FOX One .

. The Wild Card Series (29 September–1 October) is carried by NBC, Telemundo/Universo, and Peacock .

and . The ALDS and ALCS air on TBS; the NLDS and NLCS on FOX/FS1 .

and . The Los Angeles Dodgers are the heavy betting favourites to win a third straight title.

Game 1 of the 2026 World Series, presented by Capital One, is set for Friday, 23 October. The series is a best-of-seven played in a 2-3-2 format, with the team that posted the better 2026 regular-season record hosting Games 1–2 and 6–7 if necessary.

The Fall Classic could wrap as early as Game 4 on Tuesday, 27 October, or run through Game 6 on Friday, 30 October, before a potential Game 7 on Saturday, 31 October.

Off days for travel during the World Series are scheduled for Sunday, 25 October, and — if necessary — Thursday, 29 October.

Game Date Notes Game 1 Friday, 23 October At higher-seeded team Game 2 Saturday, 24 October At higher-seeded team Travel day Sunday, 25 October — Game 3 Monday, 26 October At lower-seeded team Game 4 Tuesday, 27 October At lower-seeded team Game 5* Wednesday, 28 October At lower-seeded team Travel day* Thursday, 29 October If necessary Game 6* Friday, 30 October At higher-seeded team Game 7* Saturday, 31 October At higher-seeded team

What is the full 2026 MLB playoff schedule?

The playoffs officially begin on Tuesday, 29 September, with the four Wild Card Series. Those best-of-three sets conclude no later than Thursday, 1 October. From there, the Division Series begins on Saturday, 3 October, with the League Championship Series getting underway no earlier than Sunday, 11 October.

Here is the round-by-round at a glance:

Round Dates Format Wild Card Series 29 September – 1 October Best-of-3 Division Series (ALDS & NLDS) 3 October – 10 October Best-of-5 League Championship Series (ALCS & NLCS) 11 October – 20 October Best-of-7 World Series 23 October – 31 October Best-of-7

The top two seeds in each league get a bye through the Wild Card Series, which pits each league's No. 3 seed against its No. 6 seed, and No. 4 against No. 5. The higher seed in each Wild Card Series hosts all three games, with the winners advancing to face the top seeds in the Division Series.

Which teams are in the 2026 MLB playoffs?

Ten teams have already clinched postseason spots: the Tampa Bay Rays (AL's No. 1 seed), Milwaukee Brewers (No. 1 overall seed), Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and San Diego Padres.

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final NL wild-card spot, while the AL West title remains up for grabs.

The confirmed byes — meaning teams who skip the Wild Card round entirely — are especially worth noting:

The Rays (No. 1 AL seed), Guardians (No. 2 AL seed), Brewers (No. 1 NL seed), and Dodgers (No. 2 NL seed) all earned first-round byes and home-field advantage in the Division Series.

MLB's postseason race heats up as 10 teams secure playoff spots. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Source: Getty Images

Who is favoured to win the 2026 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the clear favourites across every major sportsbook — and with good reason.

The Dodgers have the best odds to win the 2026 World Series after winning in both 2024 and 2025. FanGraphs' playoff odds gave the Dodgers a 28.6% chance of winning the World Series — more than double the odds of any other MLB team.

On 1 August, the Dodgers added ace left-hander Tarik Skubal in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, which only strengthened their rotation further. Their odds of a three-peat were even shorter before Shohei Ohtani landed on the injured list.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dodgers are the current favourites at +230, with the Milwaukee Brewers next at +500 and the Tampa Bay Rays at +750.

Here is the full odds board for the leading contenders:

Team FanDuel Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +230 Milwaukee Brewers +500 Tampa Bay Rays +750 New York Yankees +850 Boston Red Sox +1300 Atlanta Braves +1400 Philadelphia Phillies +1500 Chicago Cubs +1500 Cleveland Guardians +1500

Odds sourced from FanDuel Sportsbook via ESPN. Subject to change.

Any discussion about favourites has to start with the two-time defending champion Dodgers. Los Angeles was not necessarily dominant during the regular season and enters October with concerns about the health of Shohei Ohtani, but it has proven unwise to bet against LA lately.

Which TV channel broadcasts the 2026 World Series?

All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX, along with FOX Deportes and FOX One. This year's NL playoffs will air on FOX or FS1, while the AL will be on TBS, with the World Series set to air on FOX as it has every year since 2000.

Networks split the postseason under MLB's media deals. NBC and Peacock carry Wild Card Series games.

Here's the full channel breakdown by round:

Round TV Network Streaming Wild Card Series NBC Peacock ALDS & ALCS TBS / truTV HBO Max NLDS & NLCS FOX / FS1 FOX One / FOX Sports App World Series FOX / FOX Deportes FOX One / FOX Sports App

In addition to FOX Deportes' coverage, 2026 postseason games will also be telecast in Spanish on Universo and Univision.

How to watch the 2026 MLB World Series — and where to stream free

Watching on TV

Games on NBC and FOX are free to watch with an HD antenna — the most straightforward way to watch without paying anything extra. Since all World Series games are on FOX, an antenna alone can cover the entire Fall Classic for viewers in a covered market.

Streaming services

Fans can stream postseason games through services that carry the scheduled broadcast network. FOX and FS1 postseason coverage, including every World Series game, is available on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App with an eligible TV provider login.

Fans can stream MLB postseason games through FOX's digital platforms. Photo: Daniel Shirey

Source: Getty Images

NBC and Peacock are the home of the MLB Wild Card Round. Every Wild Card game streams on Peacock, with select games also airing on NBC. You need a Peacock subscription to stream those games.

TBS games stream on HBO Max. You can also watch through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or Sling.

Live TV bundles

Sling Blue includes TBS and FS1 plus local network affiliates from FOX, NBC, and ABC (availability varies by market), while Sling Orange carries ESPN and TBS.

YouTube TV carries all games on ESPN/ABC, NBC, FOX/FS1, and TBS. Hulu + Live TV covers all games on ESPN/ABC, NBC, FOX/FS1, and TBS as well, making it a solid all-in-one option for the entire postseason run.

Live TV services offer multiple ways to watch MLB postseason games. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

When does the 2026 World Series start?

The 2026 World Series begins with Game 1 on Friday, 23 October 2026. A potential Game 7 is scheduled for Saturday, 31 October — Halloween.

What channel is the World Series on in 2026?

All 2026 World Series games will air on FOX and stream via FOX One, as well as the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com with a valid provider login. Spanish-language viewers can tune into FOX Deportes, with select postseason games also available on Univision and Universo.

When do the 2026 MLB playoffs start?

The 2026 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday, September 29, with Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. The Wild Card round is exclusive to NBC and Peacock.

Can I watch the World Series for free in 2026?

Yes. Since all World Series games air on FOX — a broadcast network — games on FOX are free to watch with an HD antenna. Cord-cutters can also access FOX through free trials offered by live TV streaming services.

How many teams are in the 2026 MLB playoffs?

A total of 12 MLB teams make the MLB playoffs, with eight starting in the Wild Card round for a best-of-three matchup. The four top seeds receive first-round byes and go straight to the Division Series.

Final word

The 2026 Fall Classic promises to be a spectacle, with Game 1 on 23 October and a Halloween Game 7 on the table. Whether you're watching on FOX via antenna or streaming via FOX One, there is no excuse to miss a pitch. The full postseason schedule — from Wild Card to World Series — is available at MLB.com/postseason. Keep an eye on the Dodgers: chasing a historic three-peat, they remain the team to beat.

We also highlighted facts about 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket prices, resale costs and the extra expenses fans face when travelling to matches.

With some final tickets listed for nearly $11,000 through official sales channels—and resale listings climbing much higher—following a team to the final could cost fans more than $30,000.

Source: Legit.ng