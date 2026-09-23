How Britain welcomed new citizens before modern citizenship ceremonies began

Britain’s modern citizenship ceremony is only just over two decades old, despite naturalisation dating back centuries

The first modern ceremony took place in Brent in 2004, transforming citizenship into a public welcome and celebration

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the activities that occurred before the introduction of UK citizenship ceremonies and how the event has evolved since 2004

Citizenship ceremonies are a familiar part of the naturalisation process in the United Kingdom, but Britain did not always welcome new citizens this way.

In fact, the modern citizenship ceremony only came into existence in 2004, but before then, the process of becoming a British citizen looked very different.

Britain began modern citizenship ceremonies in 2004. Photo: Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng will highlight the history of British citizenship before ceremonies were introduced and the evolution of the event to the present day in this article.

Britain created new citizenship framework in 1844

Before 1844, becoming naturalised in Britain generally required a private Act of Parliament. The process was expensive, meaning relatively few people could afford it. Applicants were also required to take formal oaths, including oaths of allegiance.

In other words, there was no town hall filled with new citizens, no mayor presenting certificates and no group photographs.

However, one of the biggest changes came with the British Nationality Act 1948. The legislation, which came into force on January 1, 1949, introduced the status of Citizen of the United Kingdom and Colonies (CUKC) while retaining the broader status of British subject and Commonwealth citizen.

This was an important period in Britain's history. Countries within the Commonwealth were developing their own citizenship laws, while the British Empire was beginning a major transformation.

Modern British citizenship system took shape in 1981

Another major turning point came with the British Nationality Act 1981. The Act received Royal Assent on October 30, 1981, with its main provisions taking effect on January 1, 1983. It replaced the previous CUKC status with three separate forms of citizenship: British citizenship, British Dependent Territories citizenship and British Overseas citizenship.

British citizenship was designed for people with a close connection to the United Kingdom, including the Channel Islands and Isle of Man

This legislation helped establish the framework for the British citizenship system that exists today. Yet there was still no modern citizenship ceremony.

British Natonality Act of 1981 helped to establish the framework for British citizenship system. Photo: Daniel Berehulak

Source: Getty Images

Before 2004, people becoming British citizens made an oath or affirmation of allegiance privately, in front of someone authorised to witness oaths.

Their certificate of registration or naturalisation was then sent to them by post.

Britain introduced idea of citizenship ceremony in 2022

The foundation for the modern ceremony was laid by the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002. The legislation amended the British Nationality Act 1981 to require adults being registered or naturalised as British citizens to make the relevant citizenship oath and pledge at a citizenship ceremony.

The change was significant because it added a citizenship pledge alongside the traditional oath or affirmation.

The pledge focuses on loyalty to the United Kingdom, respect for its rights and freedoms, democratic values, obedience to the law and the responsibilities of British citizenship.

The ceremony was therefore intended to be about more than paperwork. It was also designed to give new citizens a formal welcome into British civic life.

2004: The first modern British citizenship ceremony

The big moment arrived in 2004. The requirement to attend citizenship ceremonies applied to relevant applications made from January 1, 2004.

Then, on February 26, 2004, the first citizenship ceremony in the UK was held in Brent, London. The Home Office later described the ceremony as part of an effort to enhance the experience of becoming a British citizen and give new citizens a greater appreciation of the rights and responsibilities that came with citizenship.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, attended the first UK citizenship ceremony in 2004. Photo: Ian Jones

Source: Getty Images

What began in Brent subsequently spread across towns and cities throughout Britain. Local authorities became responsible for organising ceremonies, with registration officers conducting many of them.

And slowly, becoming British acquired a new visual identity: a public ceremony, an oath or affirmation, a pledge and a certificate.

What citizenship ceremony looks like today

Under the current rules, adults aged 18 or over who successfully apply to become British citizens generally have to attend a citizenship ceremony. Their local authority organises the ceremony, which is usually held in a group, although private ceremonies can also be arranged.

At the citizenship ceremony, new citizens make an oath of allegiance or an affirmation, followed by the citizenship pledge. They then receive their British citizenship certificate.

The occasion can also have a strong civic and celebratory atmosphere, with local authorities sometimes involving mayors, dignitaries, music and family members. The precise format can vary from one local authority to another.

From private oath to public welcome

Centuries ago, naturalisation could involve Parliament and formal oaths. Later, the process became increasingly administrative. By the 20th century, British nationality had been reshaped by major changes in the Commonwealth and the UK's relationship with its former colonies.

But it was not until 2004 that becoming a British citizen was transformed into the public ceremony many people recognise today.

For the person standing before family, officials and fellow new citizens, the ceremony may last only a short time. But it can represent years of immigration, work, waiting and building a life in Britain.

And that is perhaps what makes the modern citizenship ceremony so significant: it turns a legal change of nationality into a moment people can see, remember and celebrate.

Nigerian mum celebrates becoming British citizen

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian mum in the United Kingdom who had lamented over her life abroad shared a new update about her stay abroad.

The mother of three celebrated as she finally became a UK citizen and posted the British passport she recently received.

Many who came across the video on TikTok shared their thoughts on the woman’s achievement and their similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng