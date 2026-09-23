Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan met members of the Ebira community in Maryland, United States, on September 6, 2026

The gathering was organised by the Ebira First Forum and brought together Nigerians from different communities across the country

An engineer from Akoko Edo presented a letter of appreciation for streetlight projects facilitated through the senator's office

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Maryland, USA - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly, has committed to using her position in the Senate to convert ideas gathered from Nigerians at home and abroad into concrete development projects.

According to a statement by the federal legislator's media team made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 23, the pledge followed the senator's participation in a community engagement with members of the Ebira diaspora in Maryland, United States, on September 6, 2026. The event was organised under the Ebira First Forum and coordinated by Bashir Enesi Abubakar.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan says she will use her Senate position to turn ideas from Nigerians at home and abroad into concrete development projects.

Source: Original

Natasha's commitment after United States' gathering

Beyond members of the Ebira community, Nigerians from other backgrounds also took part in the discussions. Engineer Charles Jagun of Akoko Edo attended and presented a letter of appreciation for streetlight projects that Akpoti-Uduaghan's office helped facilitate.

"Nigerians from other communities joined us, including Engr. Charles Jagun of Akoko Edo, who presented a letter of appreciation for the streetlight projects we facilitated," she said.

The prominent National Assembly member described the evening as both productive and meaningful, adding that conversations ranged from community development to broader questions of leadership and national progress.

"We shared ideas and hopes for Ebiraland, Kogi State and Nigeria, united by our desire for good leadership and a better country," Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

The senator said the Maryland discussions would feed into ongoing conversations she plans to sustain with Nigerians both inside and outside the country.

"It was indeed an enriching evening and I look forward to more conversations as I set forth to using my office in the Senate to help turn the ideas we shared into action," she added.

Natasha speaks on husband's support

Akpoti-Uduaghan also expressed gratitude to everyone who attended, commending their dedication to the growth of their communities. She singled out her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, for his backing throughout her public service career.

"I earnestly thank everyone who came, and my beloved husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, for his constant, tireless support and love for my people and I," she said.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan appreciates attendees and her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, for their support and commitment to her public service. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The senator closed her message with the phrase "Worldly Kogi Central for Nigeria," reflecting her aim to tie the interests of Kogi Central to broader national development goals.

The Maryland visit forms part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain's wider effort to build dialogue with Nigerians in the diaspora and translate those conversations into practical representation back home.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng