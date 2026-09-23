NiMet forecast thunderstorms with moderate to light rainfall across several northern, central and southern states on Thursday, September 24, 2026

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency published its daily weather outlook via its official X page on Wednesday, September 23

NiMet issued safety advisories for residents, motorists and airline operators ahead of the expected severe weather conditions

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of thunderstorms affecting at least 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, September 24, 2026, with varying intensity expected across different parts of the country throughout the day.

Legit.ng reports that NiMet published the forecast in its daily weather outlook on Wednesday, September 23, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page.

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms across parts of 15 states and the FCT on Thursday, September 24, 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

What NiMet forecast for the North

In the northern states, the agency said Taraba state could see thunderstorms with light rainfall from the morning hours. By afternoon and evening, Adamawa, Bauchi, Kaduna and Taraba are expected to receive thunderstorms with moderate rainfall.

Kano, Katsina and Zamfara state may also experience thunderstorms during the same period, though with little or no accompanying rainfall.

Central and Southern states also affected

For the central states, NiMet forecast thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi and the FCT during the afternoon and evening.

In the south, isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected over parts of Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River in the morning. Most of the South East and South South regions are forecast to receive thunderstorms with moderate rainfall by afternoon and evening, while Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states may see light rainfall during the same period.

Safety advice from NiMet

The agency urged residents to remain indoors where possible when thunderstorms occur and to keep away from open spaces, tall trees and exposed structures. It also advised people to secure any loose items left outdoors, as strong winds are likely.

Motorists were warned to drive with caution because rainfall could reduce road visibility and create slippery conditions. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas were specifically told not to use flooded roads.

Furthermore, the agency NiMet recommended unplugging sensitive electrical appliances during thunderstorms to limit the risk of damage from power surges.

Airline operators were directed to obtain airport-specific weather reports directly from NiMet to support safe flight planning and operations throughout the day.

According to NiMet, parts of the following states may be affected:

Adamawa Akwa Ibom Bauchi Cross River Ekiti Kaduna Kano Katsina Kogi Niger Ondo Osun Plateau Taraba Zamfara FCT, Abuja

View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria

Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted the flood simulation exercise in Adamawa state to strengthen preparedness and response to potential flooding.

NEMA director-general Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the simulation exercise in Adamawa by the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, said it was commendable that Nigeria no longer waits for disasters to occur before taking preventive measures.

Source: Legit.ng