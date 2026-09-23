A Celestial church cleric was filmed leading his congregation in worship using Seyi Vibez's hit song Normally

The video, shared on Instagram on Monday, September 21, 2026, quickly went viral and stirred debate online

Fans questioned whether a secular artist's song was appropriate for use in a church worship session

A Celestial church cleric has sparked a heated conversation online after a video of him singing Seyi Vibez's popular track 'Normally' during a church service made the rounds on Instagram.

In the clip posted on Monday, September 21, 2026, the cleric, dressed in his white sutana, was seen leading his congregation with visible passion, pointing a finger towards the sky as he delivered the song's lyrics as though they were a prayer.

Reactions as Celestial Church cleric goes viral for singing Seyi Vibez's 'Normally' during worship. Photo credit@seyivibez

Source: Instagram

Several members of his congregation joined in, singing along word for word, with the atmosphere resembling a full-on worship session.

Seyi Vibez song in church worship

The video quickly drew attention far beyond the church walls. Many viewers online were caught off guard by the cleric's song choice, questioning whether a track by Seyi Vibez, widely known as a street-hop and Afrobeats artist, had any place in a Christian worship setting.

Seyi Vibez trends over a video from Celestial Church. Photo credit@seyivibez

Source: Instagram

The debate centred largely on whether the messenger changes the message, with some arguing that the singer's song's spiritual undertones made it fair game for church use.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric singing in church:

Nigerians react to the viral video

The video drew a wide range of responses from social media users, with opinions sharply divided.

@mr.lege_ said: "Whether you like it or not, that's a worship song. The problem you all are having is the person that sing the song"

@__oluwadonald__ wrote:

"Pastor na pure NSNV."

@hountondeborah noted:

"If they can sing Teni's Maliaka, then this shouldn't be a problem"

@maureenrita27 added:

"But dem no talk bad thing in the son at least it's like a prayer point still."

@concurr_cc, who identified as a Celestial church member, admitted:

"Omo as a celestial member, shame wear me sutana."

@dwayle001 took a more light-hearted view, writing:

"Music wey fit make Holy Spirit land on dem and started speaking in tongues, Elijah"

Seyi Vibez's UK accent trends

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Vibez spoke about his music career and its growth on a show.

In a viral interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez recalled how he fell in love with music and rose to fame.

However, his unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and the British accent got people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng