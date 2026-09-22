The German government published guidance on who qualifies for a settlement permit under facilitated conditions in 2026

Skilled workers on temporary residence permits may apply for permanent stay under Section 18c of the Residence Act

Applicants must pay a fee of up to €150 when submitting their settlement permit application to a local foreigners authority

Germany has listed four categories of foreigners who can obtain a settlement permit — a permanent residence title — under easier conditions, according to guidance published by the German government in 2026.

The guidance, which applies to skilled workers already living and working in Germany on temporary residence permits, explains how eligible applicants can apply for permanent residence under Section 18c of the Residence Act (AufenthG).

Germany identifies four groups eligible for faster permanent residence pathway. Photo credit: Heikki Saukkomaa, Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

A settlement permit allows holders to live and work in Germany without restrictions, whether as an employee or as a self-employed person, and also extends those rights to family members.

Germany: Who qualifies for easier settlement permit conditions

While any qualifying skilled worker may apply for a settlement permit, the German government says the following four groups can do so under facilitated conditions:

1. EU Blue Card holders.

2. People who completed higher education or vocational training in Germany.

3. Highly skilled workers.

4. Self-employed persons.

Belonging to any of these groups does not guarantee automatic approval, but it does mean the standard requirements may be relaxed or streamlined for applicants who meet the relevant criteria.

Germany PR: Fees and how to apply

Anyone applying for a settlement permit must pay a fee of up to approximately €150 (roughly ₦250,000, depending on the exchange rate) at the time of application.

The exact amount varies depending on the applicant's status group, and the government advises prospective applicants to contact their local foreigners authority directly to confirm what they will be required to pay.

The settlement permit is seen as a significant milestone for migrants in Germany, as it removes the time-bound nature of temporary residence and provides long-term security for both the holder and their immediate family.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had named eight science occupations eligible for its EU Blue Card residence permit.

Health occupations eligible for Germany's EU Blue Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had published 12 health occupations eligible for its EU Blue Card residence permit.

The list was released by the German government through the Make It in Germany platform, which guides prospective skilled workers and employers on immigration pathways.

Knowing the exact job titles on the shortage list is critical, as eligibility is tied directly to specific occupational codes during the application process.

Source: Legit.ng