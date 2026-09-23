The District Head of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Rasheed, also known as Sarkin Gabas, died on Wednesday in Kebbi State

Two senior aides to the Kebbi State Governor confirmed the traditional ruler's death to Legit.ng correspondents

Governor Nasir Idris, currently in the US for the UN General Assembly, received the news of the death with shock

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - The District Head of Gwandu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Rasheed, popularly called Sarkin Gabas, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

According to The Punch, two senior officials of the Kebbi State Government confirmed the news: the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, and the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris.

District Head of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Rasheed, popularly known as Sarkin Gabas, has died in Kebbi State. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

The Sun Nigeria also noted the sad update.

Abdullahi Idris said the funeral prayer for the late traditional ruler would be held at the Palace of the Emir of Gwandu in Birnin Kebbi at 3 pm on the same day.

"His Royal Highness passed away today, and the burial prayer will be performed at the Emir of Gwandu's Palace, Birnin Kebbi, by 3pm. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

He also revealed that the late district head had succeeded his father, the late Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar Mai-Wurno, who was the eldest son of the late Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed.

Kebbi governor saddened by Rasheed's death

Chief Press Secretary Ahmed Idris described the passing as a major blow to Kebbi State and its traditional institutions.

He stated that Governor Muhammed Nasir Idris, who is in the United States attending the United Nations General Assembly alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima, was caught off guard by the news.

Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris mourns the death of Gwandu District Head Muhammadu Rasheed as the state grieves the loss of the traditional ruler. Photo credit: Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu

Source: Facebook

"The death of the District Head of Gwandu is a great loss to Kebbi State and the traditional institution. The governor, who is currently in the United States attending the United Nations General Assembly alongside the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, was shocked by the sudden death of the traditional ruler," Ahmed Idris said.

The governor's aide called on God to forgive the deceased's shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. He also prayed that God grant the family of the late district head, the people of Gwandu, and all of Kebbi State the strength to bear the loss.

Read more Kebbi state news

Emir of Gumel is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of the Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad Sani III.

A palace source confirmed the monarch’s death.

Ahmed Muhammad Sani III was the 16th Emir of Gumel and was known for his contributions to public service before ascending the throne.

Source: Legit.ng