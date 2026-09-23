Finland's immigration authority has outlined five specific situations where foreigners should avoid applying for the country's 100-day D visa

The D visa allows holders to enter Finland immediately after a residence permit is granted, without waiting for their permit card to arrive

Certain applicants, including those already living in the Schengen area, are among those advised to skip the D visa process entirely

Finland's immigration authority, the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), has published guidance warning certain categories of foreign nationals that applying for the country's 100-day D visa may not be in their best interest.

The D visa is designed to help people moving to Finland enter the country quickly after being granted a residence permit, without having to wait for their physical permit card to be sent abroad.

Finland advises 5 categories of foreigners not to apply for 100-day D visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once issued, the card is delivered to a collection point in Finland within roughly two weeks of the permit decision. The D visa and the residence permit must overlap by at least one day to be valid, and the visa takes effect as soon as a positive permit decision has been made.

Who Should Avoid Applying for Finland D Visa

Despite its convenience for many applicants, Migri has identified five circumstances under which foreigners are advised not to apply for the D visa at all.

1. The first applies to those who are unable to travel to Finland within two weeks of being granted a residence permit and have no one in Finland who could collect their permit card on their behalf.

2. The second concerns applicants who are required to travel to another country specifically to prove their identity as part of the process.

3. The third situation involves those who cannot leave their passport with the Finnish mission abroad for the entire duration that their residence permit application is being processed, since the D visa sticker must be attached to the passport.

4. The fourth category covers nationals of visa-free countries who are in a position to wait until their permit card is delivered to the Finnish mission abroad, as the D visa offers them little additional advantage.

5. Finally, those who already reside within the Schengen Area and hold a valid residence permit are also advised against applying, as their existing status makes the D visa unnecessary.

How Finland D Visa Process Works

For those who do qualify and choose to apply, the process begins abroad. Applicants must apply for both a residence permit and the D visa while outside Finland. The D visa itself can be issued for a maximum of 100 days before the residence permit becomes valid.

Once granted, the applicant can travel to Finland immediately, with a D visa sticker placed in their passport at the Finnish mission. This bypasses the wait for the physical residence permit card, which would otherwise need to be shipped to the applicant's location outside Finland.

Migri's guidance is intended to help applicants avoid unnecessary delays or complications during what can already be a lengthy immigration process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng