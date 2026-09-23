Tonto Dikeh honoured Bobrisky on his birthday with a heartfelt tribute and a N2 million cheque she called 'breakfast money'

The actress referred to Bobrisky as a 'man' and used male pronouns throughout the post, sparking a heated debate online

Bobrisky responded to the tribute on his Instagram story, expressing gratitude to Tonto for the generous birthday gesture

Tonto Dikeh's birthday message to Bobrisky has set the internet ablaze, and it is not just because of the N2 million cheque attached to it.

The actress and evangelist shared a lengthy tribute celebrating the crossdresser's birthday, calling Bobrisky her "brother," her "anchor," and the most reliable person in her life. She described the cash gift as "breakfast money" for the celebrant, which alone was enough to get people talking.

Bobrisky reacts after Tonto Dikeh spills crossdresser’s gender in birthday tribute. Credit: @bobrisky222, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the post, Tonto recounted a defining moment in their bond, saying that when she told Bobrisky it was "time for war," he responded without a single question: "How far are we going to fight?"

She held up that kind of unconditional loyalty as something rare and irreplaceable.

Tonto's Words Ignite a Gender Conversation

What truly sent social media into a frenzy was not the money or the warm sentiments, but Tonto's deliberate choice of language throughout the tribute.

She referred to Bobrisky as a "man" on multiple occasions and closed the post with: "This is BOB, MY FRIEND IN WHOM I AM PLEASED."

The significance of this was not lost on followers. Bobrisky has publicly identified as a woman and has been a central figure in Nigeria's ongoing conversations around gender identity.

Many readers interpreted the use of male pronouns and gendered terms as a deliberate statement rather than an oversight, prompting widespread debate about where Tonto truly stands on the subject.

Bobrisky's response

Despite the swirling controversy around how the tribute was worded, Bobrisky chose to focus on the warmth behind it. Taking to his Instagram story, he expressed appreciation for Tonto, writing:

"Perform your Transactions Conveniently with When ur bestie gave you 2m for ur birthday gift, thanks that completion of mama @tontolet."

The response suggested Bobrisky was unbothered by the gender framing, choosing gratitude over confrontation.

See Bobrisky's appreciation post below:

Bobrisky speaks after Tonto Dikeh’s revelation sparks online buzz. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband visits his daughter

Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill had shared a video of his visit to his first child at school amid the marriage saga involving his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple had shared posts about their marriage after rumours surfaced alleging that they were estranged.

His video sparked reactions from fans, with many praising Churchill for being a present father to his children, while others took the opportunity to ask about Rosy Meurer’s children.

Source: Legit.ng