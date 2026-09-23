Federal Government plans to deploy 4,000 social media influencers to showcase infrastructure achievements ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections

Student leaders inspect federal roads across four northern states, identifying safety gaps and requesting pedestrian bridges

Works Minister targets November 2026 for 105-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway pavement completion amid vandalism concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to mobilise 4,000 social media influencers to publicise its infrastructure projects and achievements as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

Minister of Works David Umahi disclosed the initiative on Tuesday, September 22, in Abuja while receiving a report from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on its inspection of federal road projects across four northern states.

FG woos 4,000 content creators to showcase Tinubu's projects ahead of the 2027 elections. Credit: Novatos

Source: Getty Images

Umahi said the proposed network would strengthen the government's social media presence and help communicate its infrastructure achievements directly to Nigerians, particularly young people, The Punch reported.

Umahi explains why FG needs 4,000 influencers

The minister said the government needed to strengthen its online communication and ensure Nigerians received information about ongoing and completed infrastructure projects.

He described social media as an important platform for communicating the achievements of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"We have to fight this social media war. So, we have to launch 4,000 social media influencers to tell our stories," Umahi declared.

He sought advice from the student leaders on implementing the initiative, stressing that the administration needed to communicate its achievements more effectively.

Umahi also expressed confidence in the government's infrastructure programme, saying there were projects across the country that Nigerians should see and assess for themselves.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2027 general elections, although the minister did not disclose the proposed influencers' remuneration, recruitment criteria or when the initiative would commence.

Students inspect federal roads in four states

The announcement followed the presentation of findings by NANS leaders who inspected federal road projects across Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna and Sokoto states.

The students identified infrastructure gaps, particularly around tertiary institutions, and requested additional pedestrian bridges to improve safety.

Responding, Umahi promised that the ministry would consider their recommendations and incorporate pedestrian bridges and access roads into future projects where possible.

He also commended the students for inspecting government projects firsthand rather than relying exclusively on information circulating online.

FG announces November deadline for coastal highway

Meanwhile, Umahi disclosed that the main pavement covering 105 kilometres of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was expected to be completed by November 2026.

However, he expressed concern over vandalism along the highway, describing damage to newly constructed infrastructure as unacceptable.

The minister said some motorists were driving through restricted construction areas, while vandals were removing metal components and damaging block walls.

FG plans mass recruitment of content creators to showcase Tinubu's works. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He urged Nigerians to protect public infrastructure, warning that continued destruction could undermine investments intended to improve transportation and economic activities.

The minister maintained that citizens should independently inspect public projects and provide feedback on areas requiring further government intervention, according to a ThisDay report.

How to qualify for FG's free data for students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced a major digital education intervention that could lower the cost of online learning for millions of Nigerian students.

The initiative will provide free access to approved educational platforms, while authorities are preparing measures to regulate internet access for children below 16.

Source: Legit.ng