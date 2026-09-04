Avan Jogia has dated a short list of women — and kept nearly all of them out of the headlines. The Victorious heartthrob's confirmed ex-girlfriends are Zoey Deutch and Cleopatra Coleman, with a brief Miley Cyrus rumour swirling in between. He is now engaged to Halsey.

Avan Jogia and Halsey on May 18, 2026 in Cannes, France (L) And on February 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo by Julian Hamilton, Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Avan's longest confirmed relationship was with Zoey Deutch, from 2012 to 2017.

He dated Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 to 2021.

A 2010 Miley Cyrus link was never officially confirmed by either party.

Victoria Justice was a co-star and close friend — not a romantic partner.

Avan got engaged to Halsey in May 2024 and the couple confirmed it publicly in September 2024.

Profile summary

Attribute Details Full name Avan Tudor Jogia Date of birth 9 February 1992 Age 34 (as of 2026) Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian; British Profession Actor, author, director Instagram @jogia

Background

Avan Tudor Jogia was born on 9 February 1992 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. After moving to the United States in his late teens, he landed various roles on television series such as Caprica (2009–2010) and had his breakthrough as Beck Oliver in Victorious (2010–2013).

Avan quickly became a teen heartthrob after starring in Nickelodeon's sitcom Victorious. However, only a few have captured his heart over the years.

Who are Avan Jogia's ex-girlfriends?

The Miley Cyrus rumour (2010)

The earliest link between Avan and a celebrity dates to late 2010. Cyrus was spotted making out with teen actor Avan Jogia at Trousdale nightclub in Hollywood during her 18th birthday party in November 2010.

Despite the encounter, a source said that the pair was "just hanging out." Miley and Avan never confirmed they were dating. Miley was also dating her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth around the same time, going public with their romance in March 2010.

Miley, one of the most popular women in the world and Avan never officially confirmed they were an item. The Billboard report from November 2010 remains the only documented moment of closeness between them.

This is one of the most Googled questions about Jogia. The short answer is no — at least not a confirmed castmate relationship.

Victoria Justice considers Avan to be her best friend, and the two were later cast together in Victorious. Avan, for his part, dated Zoey Deutch through most of Victorious, keeping the relationship under wraps for about five years.

Even though Tori and Beck — their characters on Victorious — never quite got together, fans still shipped the pair. Whether in real life or on set, everyone wanted Victoria and Avan together. The reality, however, is that their bond has always been friendship.

Zoey Deutch (2012–2017)

For nearly five years, Avan dated actress and Zombieland: Double Tap co-star Zoey Deutch from 2012 to 2017. Zoey Deutch is Hollywood royalty, thanks to parents Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch.

Avan and Zoey started dating in 2012 and debuted as a couple at that year's Kids' Choice Awards. They kept their relationship private for most of their time together, though they often flaunted their love on their Instagram accounts.

E! News reported in January 2017 that they had "amicably broken up." According to the outlet, Zoey and Avan split "four months" before the world knew about it, though they still planned to "remain friends."

The plan seemingly worked, as the exes played love interests in Zombieland: Double Tap. During their time together, Avan gave a rare insight into why he guarded the relationship so carefully. He explained:

"I think if you continuously choose to court the public's attention to your relationship, you run the risk of asking them to pry more out of it."

Cleopatra Coleman (2017–2021)

Cleopatra Coleman (born 29 October 1987) is an Australian actress most notable for her role as Erica Dundee in the Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth (2015–2018), and she was Avan's partner from 2017 to 2021.

The actor went on to be linked with Coleman after his split from Deutch. They first fuelled romance rumours in 2017, sharing PDA-filled moments on the red carpet over the years.

The couple were going strong by 2019, as Coleman even got an arm tattoo dedicated to Avan while appearing on the red carpet for his film Zombieland: Double Tap that year. The duo even recreated Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie's couple look at the Zombieland: Double Tap premiere.

Fans began to speculate whether or not they had broken up in 2021 upon noticing that they unfollowed each other on social media that year. Neither ever issued a formal statement about the split.

What about Dove Cameron?

Avan recently starred in the thriller series 56 Days, opposite Dove Cameron. The two have not been romantically linked. Cameron is engaged to Måneskin frontman Damiano David, and Avan noted during a joint interview with Cameron that having artist partners helps both of them process the demands of their work. "Because Damiano is an artist, Ash is an artist, we have the ability to come home, and they get it," Jogia said. "Which is so rare."

Avan Jogia and Halsey: from rumours to engagement

Halsey and Avan Jogia's dating rumours started making the rounds in June 2023, when Page Six published photos of the two hanging out at a beach in Spain.

When the duo were photographed packing on the PDA during a date night in Los Angeles in September 2023, the relationship speculation intensified. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2023, followed by their red carpet debut at Dev Patel's Monkey Man premiere in April 2024.

Halsey, who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and uses she/they pronouns. Her dating history includes Alev Aydin.

The singer shared rare insight into their engagement, revealing that Jogia proposed on 26 May 2024. Halsey later confirmed the engagement in September 2024 when she corrected someone referring to Jogia as her "boyfriend," noting that his official title was now "fiancé."

Halsey spoke openly about what Avan means to her. Sharing that she met Avan on a trip to Europe, she told Rolling Stone UK in October 2024:

"I don't know where I'd be without him. He's been instrumental in my healing, my recovery, my self-concept — not just from being sick, but I was still grappling with postpartum depression."

Jogia credits the support he receives from Halsey as the "best thing" about their relationship. The couple confirmed their engagement in 2024 and are not in a rush to get married, with Jogia revealing they are "always" planning something for their wedding.

FAQ

Cyrus was spotted making out with Avan Jogia at her 18th birthday party in Hollywood, and a photo was released of Jogia kissing her neck. Despite the encounter, a source said the pair was "just hanging out." Neither confirmed a relationship.

No confirmed romantic relationship with a Victorious castmate has ever been reported. Victoria Justice considers Avan to be her best friend. His relationship with Zoey Deutch began separately; Deutch was not a Victorious cast member.

Who is Avan Jogia's wife?

Avan Jogia is not yet married. His current partner is Halsey (2023–present; engaged). At the 56 Days premiere, Jogia gave an update on wedding planning, saying: "I think that we're not in any rush to do anything specific at any specific timeline other than our own."

Are Avan Jogia and Victoria Justice together?

No. Victoria Justice said of working with Avan on The Outcasts:

"We're super close and it was really cool to be able to share this experience."

The pair are close friends who occasionally share an on-screen moment.

How did Halsey and Avan Jogia meet?

Halsey revealed that she met Avan on a trip to Europe, and the couple had been romantically linked since September 2023.

Final word

Avan Jogia’s romantic history reveals an actor who has carefully navigated the spotlight, prioritizing genuine connection and privacy over tabloid headlines. From his guarded, long-term relationships with Zoey Deutch and Cleopatra Coleman to his steadfast, platonic bonds with former co-stars, the Victorious alum has always kept his personal life grounded. Now happily engaged to Halsey, Jogia has found a deeply supportive and healing partnership. As the couple enjoys their engagement on their own timeline without rushing to the altar, it’s clear that Jogia has seamlessly transitioned from a beloved teen heartthrob to a devoted partner ready for his next chapter.

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Source: Legit.ng