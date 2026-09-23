Victor Osimhen, Nigeria's highest-paid Super Eagles player, is absent from the 2027 AFCON qualifiers camp due to injury

Osimhen earns about €21 million per year at Galatasaray, which amounts to over ₦30 billion, according to the club's official website

Legit.ng ranks the five best-paid Super Eagles players currently in camp, with Ademola Lookman topping the list

Victor Osimhen's absence from Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers camp has drawn attention to the salaries of the Super Eagles players who did make the cut.

The Galatasaray striker is sidelined with a groin injury sustained during his club's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on September 4, 2026.

Super Eagles' highest-paid players Victor Osimhen is absent in camp. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

This marks his second consecutive international window out of the Eagles setup, having been released from the June break by head coach Eric Chelle amid transfer speculation.

According to Galatasaray's official website, Osimhen earns roughly €21 million per year including bonuses, a figure that converts to over ₦30 billion.

With Nigeria's top earner unavailable, Legit.ng examined salary data from sports wage tracker Capology to identify the five highest-paid Super Eagles players currently in camp.

Top 5 Super Eagles earners in camp

Ademola Lookman leads the group. The Atletico Madrid forward takes home a weekly wage of €240,385, equivalent to around ₦360.58 million, placing him well clear of his international teammates.

Alex Iwobi of Fulham comes in second, earning €128,007 per week, which converts to approximately ₦192.01 million. George Ilenikhena, who recently joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, occupies third place on €117,692 (₦176.54 million) weekly.

AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze follows in fourth position at €98,654 per week, or about ₦147.98 million. Rounding out the top five is Raphael Onyedika, the midfielder now at Eintracht Frankfurt, who earns €94,423 weekly, translating to roughly ₦141.63 million.

At the other end of the spectrum, new invitee Isaac James earns the least among the players in camp, taking home a weekly wage of €962, which amounts to about ₦1.44 million per week.

Osimhen arrives Nigeria in private jet

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen landed in Nigeria aboard a private jet, despite withdrawing from the Super Eagles squad.

The Galatasaray forward is taking advantage of his time off due to injury to visit Nigeria, despite not being part of the squad for AFCON 2027 qualifier.

Source: Legit.ng