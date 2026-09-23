The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, following a viral video

The DSVA said it activated its response protocol after the video triggered widespread public outrage and calls for the man's arrest

The child and her mother were referred to a General Hospital for medical attention as investigations continue

Ikeja, Lagos State - A man accused of beating a toddler in Ikorodu has been arrested and taken into police custody, the Lagos State Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said it moved quickly after receiving a report the previous day about a video circulating on social media. The footage showed a man striking a young child repeatedly on the head and body with what appeared to be a charger cable, prompting public outrage and demands for the suspect's arrest.

A man accused of beating a toddler in Ikorodu has been arrested and taken into police custody, according to the Lagos State Government. Photo credit: @Lagosdsva

Source: Twitter

DSVA activates response after viral video

The agency said it immediately contacted the child's mother after the report came through. The mother told the DSVA that she had already reported the incident at the Imota Police Station. Officers at the Family Support Unit further told the agency that the mother had first brought the matter to the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, which then set the arrest in motion.

"Following the report, the alleged perpetrator was apprehended on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026, and is currently in police custody, as the matter has now been escalated for further investigation," the DSVA said in a statement, according to PM News.

The child and her mother were referred to a General Hospital for immediate medical care and further assessment.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos government reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance on child maltreatment and pledges continued support for the toddler and her mother. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Lagos govt vows zero tolerance

Before the arrest was confirmed, the NAPTIP had said it was working with relevant security agencies to identify and locate the individual seen in the video, with a view to prosecution.

The Lagos State Government used the occasion to restate its "ZERO TOLERANCE" position on all forms of child maltreatment, and said it remained committed to strengthening child safeguarding systems and ensuring survivors receive adequate protection and support.

The DSVA said it would keep monitoring the case and continue providing assistance to the child and her mother. The agency also thanked members of the public for reporting the matter and urged anyone with information about child maltreatment cases to contact the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development or the DSVA directly.

Read Lagos DSVA's full statement on the incident below via X:

Read more Lagos news

Lagos refers Simi tweets to police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency referred the controversy surrounding resurfaced tweets allegedly linked to singer Simi to the Commissioner of Police for preliminary investigation.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this during an interview on national television, saying the agency could not ignore the allegations.

The controversy erupted after Simi made comments on social media about sexual assault, saying that men should stop assaulting women, suggesting rapists should be castrated and claiming that “almost every woman she knows has been sexually assaulted."

Source: Legit.ng