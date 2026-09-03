Emir of Gumel in Jigawa State, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, died on Thursday in Egypt

His death has thrown the Gumel Emirate and residents of Jigawa State into mourning

The late monarch served as custodian of one of northern Nigeria's most historic traditional institutions

The Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, died on Thursday, September 3, in Egypt, plunging the Gumel Emirate and the wider Jigawa State into grief.

No official cause of death was given at the time of the announcement. The news of his passing spread quickly, with tributes beginning to pour in from across the state and beyond.

Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, has passed away in Egypt. Photo credit: @S_M_Danpullo

Source: Twitter

A major loss for the Emirate

As the traditional ruler of the Gumel Emirate, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani II served as the custodian of one of northern Nigeria's most historically significant institutions. The emirate carries a long heritage and has held deep influence in the social and cultural life of its people for generations.

Members of the royal family, traditional title holders, community leaders and ordinary residents across the emirate are expected to feel his absence keenly.

His role extended beyond ceremonial duties, as traditional rulers in the region play an active part in fostering peace, preserving cultural values and driving community development.

Prayers offered for the late Emir

Prayers have been offered for Allah to forgive the late emir's shortcomings and grant him a place in Aljannatul Firdaus. Well-wishers have also prayed that his family, loved ones and the people of Gumel receive the strength and patience to bear the loss.

The Gumel Emirate now faces the task of charting its path forward following the death of a ruler whose leadership shaped the lives of many within the community.

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Previously, Legit.ng reported that Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a known ally of the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, died on Monday, August 31.

His family broke the news in a formal statement, saying the announcement was made "with profound sadness and a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of the almighty God."

Source: Legit.ng