Ayodele Ayomikun, a 100-level Medicine and Surgery student at UNIMED Ondo, shared his second semester result on X to celebrate his academic performance

His result showed he scored an A in 10 out of 11 courses in the 2025/2026 session, finishing with a cumulative GPA of 4.87 out of 5.0

Ayomikun revealed that chasing a fully funded scholarship, not the grades themselves, was what kept him pushing through his first year

Ayodele Ayomikun, a 100-level Medicine and Surgery student at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), has gone viral on X after sharing his second semester result for the 2025/2026 academic session, showing a cumulative GPA of 4.87 out of 5.0.

The young medical student posted a screenshot of his official result notification alongside a heartfelt message crediting his motivation not to academic pressure, but to a bigger personal ambition.

UNIMED student hits 4.87 CGPA in 100-level. Photo credit: @MikunPaed/X.

Source: Twitter

UNIMED Student's Impressive 100-Level Result

Ayomikun's result, issued by the UNIMED ICT Centre, showed he sat 11 courses in his second semester. He scored an A in 10 of them, including Biology, Chemistry, General Studies, Mathematics, and Statistics, with scores ranging from 71 to 88. His only non-A grade was a B in Physics 121, where he scored 64.

His second semester GPA stood at 4.89, which, combined with his first semester GPA of 4.85, produced a cumulative GPA of 4.87. The result carried a remark of "Good Standing."

Scholarship Goal Drove His First-Year Push

What made the post stand out was not just the numbers. Ayomikun was candid about the fact that CGPA becomes less relevant in the clinical years of medical school, yet that did not reduce his effort. Instead, a different goal kept him focused.

"Knowing well that my CGPA will not be used as a grading scale for the remaining years of Medical School, one thing that kept me motivated to give my very best was a goal beyond the grades: I really want a fully funded scholarship," he wrote.

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians online, particularly those familiar with the pressures of medical school and the desire to secure international funding for further studies, a conversation closely tied to the broader japa wave among young Nigerian graduates seeking opportunities abroad.

See the post below:

LASU student recounts academic journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.

Source: Legit.ng