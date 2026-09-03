BBNaija star Faith Adewale called out fellow reality star Imisi after a viral clip from a movie premiere interview began circulating online

Faith alleged Imisi walked onto his live set uninvited, hinting at an ongoing conflict between the two

Fans are divided, with several accusing Faith of twisting the story after claiming they saw a clip showing he invited Imisi himself

BBNaija Season 10 star Faith Adewale has publicly called out his fellow housemate Imisi after a clip from Folagbade Bank's movie premiere went viral, showing Imisi causing a scene at what Faith described as his live TV interview session.

Taking to X on Thursday, September 3, 2026, Faith shared a cryptic but pointed post following Imisi's widely discussed behaviour at the event. In his tweet, he alleged that Imisi walked directly onto his set while he was conducting a live interview, framing the incident as a deliberate act. He also hinted at a deeper, unresolved conflict between them, writing that "someday people will realise you are the villain in our story."

Fresh drama as Faith Adewale shares what Imisi did during his interview at a movie premiere. Credit: faithadewale/imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Faith also shared a link to the full interview he had been conducting at the time, featuring stars of the wedding film at the centre of the premiere.

Faith Adewale's tweet about Imisi's viral video is below:

Fans Push Back on Faith Adewale's Account

The post quickly drew fire from followers who disputed his version of events on Twitter. Several users claimed they had seen an unedited clip suggesting Faith himself had invited Imisi to the set, accusing him of sharing a selectively edited version to make her look bad.

Fans divided as BBNaija star Faith Adewale calls out colleague Imisi. Credit: faithadewale

Source: Facebook

@thetruthspeaksz wrote:

"I saw the clip where you were the one who invited her, this is a pure lie you're more darker than I thought faith!"

@cutehoneyjanie (Opemipo) added:

"lol what story? You were disqualified and She won. I'm sorry, no matter how you want to change the story we already have it in record that She won. Thank you."

@ijeeani (Ijeoma Gloria) was equally blunt:

"Lol you were the one that invited heroo I saw the clip Faith stop the lies, you are trending already why are you always intimidated by her outstanding character meanwhile you have yours. And you posted a cut and join clip it's not fair."

Not everyone was on Imisi's side, though. Some backed Faith's frustration with the situation.

@AudaciousAbby commented:

"I have never liked and will never like this girl. Continue being a gentleman and consider getting a restraining order against future occurrences."

@ezslimib said:

"What kind of nonsense is this actually? People should try and tell her the truth. She needs to get a grip of herself before it is too late. Nobody should be caught enabling this!"

Others simply wanted the drama to end. @GiftGon12 summed it up:

"You guys should just settle already. We are tired of the drama."

The back-and-forth has reignited tensions between fans loyal to the two former housemates, with the truth of what actually happened on that set still very much in dispute.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Imisi made headlines at the same event for kissing her fellow reality star, Kola.

Imisi reacts to allegations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija winner Imisi addressed allegations that she slept her way to winning the reality show.

The issue was raised by Faith during the reunion party, leading to a heated exchange between both housemates.

The argument escalated as Imisi fired back at Faith, forcing other housemates to intervene and prevent a physical confrontation. Following the clash, many fans sided with Imisi, praising her for standing up for herself.

Source: Legit.ng