Yes, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird are still together and going strong. The couple went public in March 2024, and Reneé has since said Towa is "the person I love and I want to marry." So, what is the latest news about their relationship, and how did it all start?.

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp attend Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Rapp and Bird made their couple debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2024.

Oscars afterparty in March 2024. Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird met through mutual friends.

Towa Bird's real name is Victoria Ilagan Vergara-Bird.

In a cover interview for Cosmopolitan , Rapp admitted she wants to be with Bird "forever and ever" and revealed she is "the person I love and I want to marry."

, Rapp admitted she wants to be with Bird "forever and ever" and revealed she is "the person I love and I want to marry." Rapp previously identified as bisexual when she was dating a man and later came out as a lesbian.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Ilagan Vergara-Bird Stage name Towa Bird Date of birth 30 March 1999 Age 27 (as of September 2026) Place of birth Hong Kong Nationality British Profession Singer-songwriter, guitarist Partner Reneé Rapp (2024–present) Instagram @towabird

Who is Towa Bird?

Victoria Ilagan "Towa" Vergara-Bird was born on 30 March 1999 in Hong Kong to British and Filipino parents. Even though she was born in Hong Kong, Victoria has also lived in Thailand and London.

After learning to play electric guitar when she was 12, Bird decided to pursue a career in music. It was around this age she started to realise her lesbian identity.

She studied at Goldsmiths, University of London, but dropped out after two years. Bird released her first single, Wild Heart, in 2023 with Interscope Records. Her debut album, American Hero, was released in June 2024.

She followed this up with her sophomore album, Gentleman, which was released by Interscope in May 2026.

Is Towa Bird her real name?

No. Her full legal name is Victoria Ilagan Vergara-Bird. She performs under the stage name Towa Bird. The name has become so well-known that many fans assume it is her birth name, but it is not.

Who is Reneé Rapp?

Reneé Jane Rapp was born on January 10, 2000, in Huntersville, North Carolina. She gained recognition for starring as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls (2019–2020) and reprised the role in the 2024 musical film adaptation.

Rapp has also acted in the HBO Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021–2024). Her second album, Bite Me, was released on August 1, 2025.

How did Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird meet?

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird met through mutual friends. Towa Bird opened for Reneé Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings tour, which spanned from September 2023 to March 2024.

During a May 2025 appearance on Amy Poehler's 'Good Hang' podcast, Rapp opened up about how hard she pursued Bird. The singer admitted she had long thought Bird was 'so f—ing cool' and begged a mutual friend for an introduction.

Even when warned that Bird wasn't looking for a relationship, Rapp was undeterred, recalling her response: 'I couldn't give a f— less. I'm not either, but I'm gonna meet her. We need to at least be friends.'

After the pair were introduced, Rapp said that Bird was "so f---ing mean" to her, but she "loved it." Rapp recalled telling Bird that she had heard "so much" about her, and Bird replied: "Why are you talking about me so much then?"

Not only did Towa open for the singer, but she also joined Reneé on stage, and the two had electric chemistry. The duo also performed a stripped-down version of Linger by the Cranberries that sparked much excitement online.

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird relationship timeline

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird's relationship is quite interesting. From the time they met in 2023 to 2026, their journey has been nothing but amazing.

September 2023: Tour life brings them together

Bird was one of two openers for the North American leg of Reneé Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour in 2023. Bird was an opener on Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour. Fans speculated something was going on between the two artists from their TikTok reposts.

March 2024: They go public

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird publicly confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. After hitting the road together for Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty on March 10. The two were seen posing for photographers before cozying up inside, espresso martinis in hand.

June 2025: Reneé confirms marriage plans

In a cover interview for Cosmopolitan, Reneé Rapp opened up about her relationship with Towa Bird, admitting she wants to be with her "forever and ever" and revealing she is "the person I love and I want to marry."

She's my best friend. I worship her. I love talking to her, and I also just love watching her talk.

Rapp also said her relationship with Bird flowed naturally, and she was able to open up to her because "I didn't feel like she was using me at all."

November 2025: Engagement rumours

On November 11, 2025, Rapp sent the internet into a frenzy when she uploaded a brief, six-second TikTok casually flashing a massive rock on her finger. Set to AIR's 'Playground Love,' the video didn't explicitly announce an engagement, but eagle-eyed fans flooded the comments with excitement and confusion, immediately sparking widespread marriage rumors..

No official engagement announcement has been made, but the internet took the clip and ran with it.

Towa Bird and Renee Rapp at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Rapp acknowledged in a press interview that Regina George "just uses (men) as a little pawn, which is kind of what I've done with the men that I've dated in the past when I was dating men."

Reneé, who had essentially been unofficially crowned as a bi-icon on the internet, was hesitant about switching labels publicly, fearful doing so would "make bisexual people feel shitty." She now identifies as a lesbian.

Prior to her romance with Bird, Rapp was in a nearly year-long relationship with TikTok personality Alissa Carrington; the two officially parted ways in February 2024..

Are Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird still together?

Yes. Ever since they went public with their relationship back in 2024, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird have established themselves as a power couple.

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp attended the 2025 Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party on April 12, 2025, in Palm Springs, California, and took the chance to pose together for the cameras.

Towa has joined Reneé onstage at the Bite Me tour and danced on stage when Reneé performs live. Their relationship continues to play out both on and off the stage.

FAQs

How did Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird meet? They met through mutual friends. Towa Bird toured with Reneé Rapp during the Snow Hard Feelings tour cycle across 2023 and 2024. Spending time backstage, rehearsing, and performing at the same venues built a natural connection between them. Is Towa Bird her real name? No. Her real name is Victoria Ilagan Vergara-Bird. Towa Bird is her stage name. Has Reneé Rapp dated men? Before Towa, she dated men and women, including a long-term relationship with a Broadway actor. She previously identified as bisexual before coming out as a lesbian. Are Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird engaged? No official announcement has been made. On November 11, 2025, Rapp posted a TikTok nonchalantly showing off a massive rock on her finger, which set fans speculating. Rapp has, however, said clearly that she wants to marry Bird. When did Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird go public? Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird have been romantically linked since they hard-launched their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party in 2024. That was March 10, 2024.

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Source: Legit.ng