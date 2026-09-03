Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), raised concerns about a common practice among state governors

Musa linked the distribution of motorcycles as palliatives directly to the activities of terrorists across the country

The minister called on governors to reconsider how they distribute relief items to their constituents

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has urged state governors to stop distributing motorcycles as palliatives to residents, warning that the practice is inadvertently arming terrorist groups operating in the country.

Musa made the appeal while addressing concerns about the security implications of welfare gestures by state governments. He argued that motorcycles given out in the name of poverty relief routinely end up in the hands of violent non-state actors.

Christopher Musa calls on governors to stop giving motorcycles as palliatives Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Musa links palliatives to terrorism

"We appeal to governors to stop giving motorcycles out as palliatives because these motorcycles are the same ones that will still end up with these terrorists," the minister said.

The warning reflects a long-standing concern within Nigeria's security establishment about the use of motorcycles, locally known as okadas, by armed groups. Bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents across the north-west and north-east have regularly used motorcycles to carry out attacks, evade security forces, and transport victims or stolen goods across difficult terrain.

Several states and local governments have already moved to restrict or outright ban the use of motorcycles in certain areas as a counter-terrorism measure. The minister's remarks suggest, however, that security gains from such bans are being undermined at the policy level when governors distribute the same vehicles as economic relief.

Call for alternative relief options

By drawing a direct line between palliative distribution and terrorist logistics, Musa is effectively calling on governors to rethink the form their welfare support takes. He did not specify what alternative palliatives he would consider appropriate, but his appeal signals that the federal government expects state executives to weigh the security consequences of their relief programmes before implementation.

The minister's comments add to ongoing discussions within Nigeria about how to balance humanitarian obligations to struggling citizens with the operational demands of combating armed groups that continue to pose a serious threat to lives and property across multiple regions.

See the video of the minister's interview on X here:

Gunmen kidnap APC LG chairman in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen stormed Beli town in Kano State on Monday night and kidnapped the APC chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Fanka.

Residents said the attackers fled towards Babbarika village, abandoning three motorcycles, and a suspect linked to the abduction was later arrested.

The kidnapping came within 24 hours of another APC chairman being killed in Bebeji LGA, as attacks on prominent figures rise across rural Kano.

Source: Legit.ng