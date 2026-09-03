Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa made strong accusations against former Kaduna governor Nasir Elrufai over his time in office

Musa claimed Elrufai deliberately divided Kaduna state and had plans linked to the killing of people in the state

The minister praised current Governor Uba Sani for reversing the damage he said Elrufai caused during his tenure

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), has launched a sharp attack on former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, accusing him of deliberately stoking division and bearing responsibility for violence against the people of the state during his time in office.

Musa described el-Rufai's tenure as toxic and said the former governor's actions had split Kaduna into two, leaving deep wounds that his successor has had to work to heal.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa criticises Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Musa's accusations against el-Rufai

The minister did not hold back in his assessment of el-Rufai's record. "We know how things were when Elrufai was there; it was toxic. Elrufai did a lot of terrible things in Kaduna state, he divided the state in two," Musa said.

He went further, making a serious allegation about the former governor's intentions regarding the safety of citizens. "We can never be happy with somebody who has deliberately planned for the killing of our people," the minister added, referring directly to El-Rufai.

El-Rufai governed Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023 and was a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress before his departure from the party. His tenure was marked by persistent communal conflict between farming and herding communities, as well as controversy over his administration's security policies.

Uba Sani credited with healing Kaduna

In contrast to his treatment of el-Rufai, Musa praised the current governor, Uba Sani, who took office in May 2023. The minister credited Sani with dismantling the divisions he said el-Rufai had engineered across the state.

"Governor Uba Sani has been able to dissolve all that," Musa said, suggesting that the current administration had made meaningful progress in restoring calm and unity to a state that had seen years of instability.

Kaduna State has long been one of Nigeria's most volatile, with intercommunal clashes between predominantly Muslim Hausa-Fulani herders and largely Christian farming communities in its southern zone claiming thousands of lives over the past decade.

See the video of the minister's outburst on X here:

Source: Legit.ng