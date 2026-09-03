The Canadian government has published a list of foreigners who qualify for employer-specific work permits with special instructions in 2026

The categories cover a wide range of workers, from caregivers and seasonal agricultural workers to medical doctors and diplomatic staff

Eligible applicants may need a job offer, and their employer could be required to obtain a labour market impact assessment (LMIA)

The Canadian government has released a list of foreign worker categories that qualify for employer-specific work permits under its special instructions programme in 2026.

According to the official guidance, most applicants in these categories will need a valid job offer, and employers may need to obtain a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) before the permit can be processed.

Canada reveals foreigners eligible for special work permits. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for special work permit in Canada

The Canadian government listed the following categories of foreign workers who are eligible:

1. Caregivers (home care workers).

2. Seasonal agricultural workers.

3. Global Skills Strategy applicants, who benefit from two-week processing.

4. Francophone Mobility workers.

5. Workers covered under free trade agreements, including intra-company transfers.

6. Innovation Stream participants under the Global Hypergrowth Project.

7. Overnight camp counsellors.

8. Staff of foreign diplomatic missions, governments or international organisations.

9. Medical doctors and certain healthcare specialists.

10. Quebec temporary workers who applied for permanent selection under the Programme de sélection des travailleurs qualifiés.

Canada special work permit: What applicants should know

The special instructions framework accommodates workers whose circumstances fall outside the standard work permit process.

Each category carries its own set of conditions, and requirements can vary depending on the nature of the role and the applicant's country of origin.

For instance, caregivers and seasonal agricultural workers are tied to specific employer arrangements, while the Global Skills Strategy stream is intended to fast-track highly skilled foreign talent for Canadian employers. The Francophone Mobility programme targets French-speaking workers outside Quebec, supporting Canada's bilingualism goals.

Workers applying through free trade agreements, such as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), may transfer between companies or enter the country under negotiated terms that bypass the standard LMIA requirement.

Applicants are advised to confirm the exact requirements for their category before submitting a work permit application, as each stream may involve different supporting documents and processing timelines.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed 15 categories of people who are eligible for an open work permit without a job offer.

No work permit: Foreigners who can work in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had published a list of 25 categories of foreigners who can work in the country without a work permit.

The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, makes clear that qualifying under one of the listed categories does not automatically guarantee an exemption.

Workers may still need to meet specific eligibility requirements depending on their occupation and circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng