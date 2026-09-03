Germany's official laws outline specific acts that can result in a foreigner being banned from entering or residing in the country for up to 20 years

The five acts range from crimes against peace and war crimes to posing a direct terrorist or security threat to the Federal Republic of Germany

The 20-year ban period is explicitly written into German law, with the relevant statute spelling out exactly when and how it applies

Germany has outlined five specific acts under its official laws that could result in a foreigner being barred from entering or living in the country for as long as 20 years.

The acts are contained in the German Gesetze, which is Germany's official body of legislation governing rules that apply to foreign nationals within its borders.

Germany lists 5 reasons foreigners could be banned from entering the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ/INA FASSBENDER

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Acts that can trigger Germany's 20-year ban

According to the law, the five acts that can lead to the maximum ban period are:

1. Committing a crime against peace

2. Committing a war crime

3. Committing a crime against humanity

4. Posing a threat to the security of the Federal Republic of Germany

5. Posing a terrorist threat

The relevant section of the legislation reads:

"The period of the entry and residence ban shall be 20 years if the foreigner has been expelled because of a crime against peace, a war crime, or a crime against humanity, or to avert a threat to the security of the Federal Republic of Germany or a terrorist threat. Paragraph 4, sentences 4 and 5, shall apply accordingly in these cases."

What the German ban means in practice

The 20-year ban is among the most severe consequences a foreigner can face under German immigration law. It combines both an entry ban and a residence ban, meaning an affected individual cannot return to or remain in Germany for the entire duration of the penalty.

The law does not apply to minor infractions or general criminal offences. It is reserved specifically for acts considered to be of the gravest nature, particularly those that threaten international peace, violate international humanitarian law, or endanger the German state and its citizens.

Foreigners already living in Germany or those planning to visit or relocate there are expected to be aware of these legal provisions, as the consequences are long-term and carry no short application window.

Germany reveals grounds for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany has published a list of acts and circumstances that could lead to the deportation of foreign nationals living in the country.

The grounds include serious criminal convictions, acts of violence, threats to Germany’s constitutional order, forced marriage, and providing false information to obtain a residence permit.

Source: Legit.ng