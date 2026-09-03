Brian Fichera: age, net worth, and life after Dylan Dreyer's divorce

Brian Fichera's 12-year marriage to Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is officially over. Dreyer filed for divorce on 10 March 2026, more than a year after the couple quietly separated in early 2025. Fichera, an NBC News cameraman and producer, built most of his public profile alongside Dreyer, but who is he beyond that connection, and where does life take him now?

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera (R) visit SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dylan Dreyer filed for divorce from Brian Fichera on 10 March 2026 , eight months after publicly announcing their separation.

from Brian Fichera on , eight months after publicly announcing their separation. The couple had been married since 6 October 2012 and share three sons: Calvin, Oliver, and Russell .

and share three sons: . Fichera, born 2 December 1986 , is approximately five years younger than Dreyer, who was born on 2 August 1981.

, is approximately than Dreyer, who was born on 2 August 1981. Brian continues to work as a producer and freelance cameraman for NBC News.

cameraman for NBC News. No verified new romantic partner for Brian Fichera has been reported as of mid-2026.

Profile summary

Full name Brian Fichera Dylan Marie Dreyer Date of birth 2 December 1986 2 August 1981 Age 39 45 Birthplace Easton, Massachusetts Manalapan Township, New Jersey Occupation Cameraman, producer, writer Meteorologist, TV host, author Employer NBC News NBC News Married 6 October 2012 6 October 2012 Separated Early 2025 Early 2025 Divorce filed 10 March 2026 10 March 2026 Children Calvin, Oliver, Russell Calvin, Oliver, Russell Instagram @fishlense @dylandreyernbc Net worth (est.) $500k–$1.4 million $4–$6 million

Who is Brian Fichera?

Brian Fichera is an American writer, producer, and NBC News cameraman. He was born on 2 December 1986 in Easton, Massachusetts. He gained widespread recognition primarily through his relationship with Today show host Dylan Dreyer, with whom he worked at NBC for over a decade.

Early life and career

Fichera grew up in Easton, Massachusetts, about an hour outside of Boston. He has not shared information concerning his educational background with the public.

Dreyer and Fichera first met while working together on the morning shift at NBC's Boston affiliate station, WHDH, where she was employed as a meteorologist and an in-studio technician. Brian joined NBC in 2012 as a cameraman for the Nightly News.

What does Brian Fichera do on the Today show?

Five facts about Brian Fichera. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Fichera is a producer and freelance cameraman for NBC News. He also co-hosted Lunch Date with Dylan & Brian, a SiriusXM radio show for NBC. He appeared alongside Dreyer in Amanda Wakes Up and Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer (2019).

There's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I where — whatever reasons, whatever broke in a marriage — you could either fix it if you can and ideally you would, and you try, and you try to fix things.

Brian Fichera and Dylan Dreyer: relationship timeline

The two met while working early shifts at WHDH in Boston and became close friends before their relationship turned romantic.

Dreyer wrote on her wedding blog:

When he started working more, he'd hang out more in the Weather Centre with our friend Todd. The three of us started hanging out more and more outside of work. After a few years, we had a small party at Brian's house, which we dubbed the Jammy Jam. It was then that I realised I had totally fallen for him.

Key milestones in their relationship:

Early 2000s : Met at WHDH-TV in Boston during the morning shift.

: Met at WHDH-TV in Boston during the morning shift. July 2011 : Fichera proposed in Boston.

: Fichera proposed in Boston. 6 October 2012 : Married at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

: Married at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. 17 December 2016 : Son Calvin born.

: Son Calvin born. 2 January 2020 : Son Oliver born.

: Son Oliver born. 29 September 2021 : Son Russell James was born.

: Son Russell James was born. Early 2025 : The couple separated

: The couple separated 18 July 2025 : Dreyer announced the separation on Instagram

: Dreyer announced the separation on Instagram 10 March 2026: Dreyer filed for divorce, ending their 12-year marriage

What's the age difference between Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera?

The age difference between them is approximately five years. Fichera was born on 2 December 1986, while Dreyer was born on 2 August 1981.

Why did Dylan Dreyer's marriage end?

Neither Dreyer nor Fichera has cited a single cause. Dreyer explained that the divorce made the most sense for their family, weighing it heavily given her own family background.

For us, it's what works, and the boys don't see fighting. They see nothing but love. But Brian and myself are there for them a hundred percent.

The split was painful, and Dylan struggled with the idea of starting over and having this new life after being married for so many years," a source told Page Six.

Are Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera still together?

Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin and Brian Fichera on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Photo: Tyler Essary

Source: Getty Images

No. Eight months after the pair broke the news that they were separating, Dreyer officially filed for divorce on 10 March 2026.

Despite the split, both have remained committed to co-parenting. A source told Us Weekly that Dreyer relocated with their three children to Long Island, where they "are thriving in their new town, and the kids are happy," and that she "loves her job and loves that she can be home with the kids after school. " Dreyer and Fichera have prioritised doing "a lot together" for their sons.

Dylan posted a farewell tribute to the family's Manhattan flat on Instagram. She had listed the Manhattan apartment they shared for $2.5 million ahead of the split.

Where is Brian Fichera living now?

Dreyer has relocated with the couple's three sons to Long Island. Brian Fichera's specific current residence has not been confirmed in verified reports. No credible sources have reported a new partner for Fichera as of August 2026, and there are no confirmed reports of any illness.

Brian Fichera net worth

Fichera has an estimated net worth of $1.4 million. Other sources place the figure lower. Informationcradle.com estimated his net worth at $500,000 as of 2021. Given the range across sources, his net worth likely sits between $500,000 and $1.4 million.

His income sources include:

NBC News cameraman and producer salary: estimated annual earnings of approximately $92,460

Freelance camera work on NBC productions

Television appearances alongside Dreyer on Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer and Amanda Wake Up

and Co-hosting Lunch Date with Dylan & Brian on SiriusXM

Joint assets with Dreyer included a house on the Upper West Side and a 1,500-square-foot apartment in Battery Park City, Manhattan, valued at over $2 million.

Latest news: divorce finalised in 2026

In July 2025, Dylan announced via Instagram that she and Brian were separating after nearly 13 years of marriage. Eight months later, in March 2026, the Today anchor officially filed for divorce. Despite the end of their marriage, the two have established an exceptionally healthy co-parenting dynamic.

During an August 2026 appearance on the Today show, Dreyer revealed that she and her three sons even went on a summer vacation with Brian's family. She noted that removing the marital issues allowed them to build a better friendship, and the boys now see both parents happier and more relaxed.

Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," Dreyer previously noted in her separation statement, a promise they appear to be keeping.

FAQs

How much does Brian Fichera make a year? Based on available estimates, Fichera earns approximately $92,000 per year from his work as an NBC cameraman and producer, though this figure has not been officially confirmed. What's the age difference between Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera? The age difference between them is approximately five years — Dreyer is the older of the two, born in August 1981. Are Dylan Dreyer and Brian still together? No. They announced their separation in July 2025, and Dreyer officially filed for divorce in March 2026. Does Brian Fichera still work on the Today show? While Dreyer works as a host and weather correspondent for NBC News, Fichera is a producer and freelance cameraman for the network. He remains employed at NBC, though his on-screen visibility is limited. Does Brian Fichera have a new partner? No verified reports of a new romantic partner for Brian Fichera have emerged as of August 2026. Where is Brian Fichera living now? His exact current residence has not been confirmed. Dreyer has relocated with the couple's three sons to Long Island. What are Brian Fichera's children's names? The former couple share three sons: Calvin Bradley, Oliver George, and Russell James. Was Brian Fichera ill? No credible reports of Brian Fichera suffering from any illness have been published or verified by reliable sources.

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Source: Legit.ng