Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are married despite past controversy. Owens’ 2023 podcast comments, where he said “men are the catch” and admitted he didn’t initially know who Biles was, sparked backlash, but Biles publicly defended him. They married in April 2023 and continue to support each other’s careers.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens connected on the dating app Raya in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in February 2022 .

. They legally married at a Texas courthouse on 22 April 2023 , before hosting a large destination celebration in Mexico.

, before hosting a large destination celebration in Mexico. Biles and Owens have consistently supported each other through major career moments, including the gymnast’s return to the Olympics and Owens’ moves between NFL teams.

Profile summary

Full name Simone Arianne Biles Owens Jonathan James Owens Gender Female Male Date of birth 14 March 1997 22 July 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) 31 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Cancer Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American African-American Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 4'8'' 5'11'' Height in centimetres 142 180 Weight in pounds 104 210 Weight in kilograms 47 95 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Father Ronald "Ron" Biles (adoptive father), Kelvin Clemons (biological father) Nathaniel Cannon Mother Nellie Biles (adoptive mother), Shanon Biles (biological mother) Arthurine Cannon Siblings Adria Biles, Ashley Biles-Thomas, Tevin Biles-Thomas Chanel Bady Marital status Married Married Spouse Jonathan Owens Simone Biles Education Homeschooled Christian Brothers College High School, Missouri Western State University Profession Artistic gymnast, Olympian, entrepreneur, author NFL player Net worth $25 million $2 million Instagram @simonebiles @jowens X (Twitter) @Simone_Biles @jjowens_3

Inside Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’s relationship timeline

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens began dating in 2020 after connecting on a dating app. Their romance grew during the pandemic, leading to an engagement in 2022 and marriage in 2023. Here’s a look at their relationship timeline.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at Dolby Theatre on 16 July 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

December 2019: Simone and Jonathan Owens cross paths at a Houston Texans game

Before they officially met, Biles and Owens had unknowingly been in the same place. The two coincidentally crossed paths in January 2019 at a Houston Texans game where Biles led the team out of the tunnel, and Owens appeared in the background of photos. However, they did not begin dating at the time.

March 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens meet on a dating app

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens officially met on the exclusive dating app Raya in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning. According to Biles, she was the one who made the first move after coming across Owens' profile. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, she recalled;

He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.

The NFL player later admitted he didn't know who Simone was. Speaking to Texas Monthly in June 2021, he recalled,

I didn't know who she was. I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on 14 February 2026 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Alessandro Levati

Source: Getty Images

March 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens start dating

After meeting on the dating app Raya, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens quickly began dating. As the COVID-19 pandemic paused sporting events and travel, the couple had more time to get to know each other. Owens later told Today that the pandemic helped build a strong foundation for their romance. He said,

It was one of the few times in [Simone's] life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn't do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful.

As their relationship grew, Biles shared that they spent time at each other's homes, letting their dogs play while they got to know one another. She told Access Hollywood:

We kind of had that time to ourselves, see if we like each other... and it kinda worked. We kind of were just like magnets.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the United Centre on 7 November 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

April 2020: Jonathan Owens falls for Simone Biles

In a February 2022 interview with Today, Jonathan Owens shared when he first realised his feelings for Simone Biles were growing. He said it happened about a month after they started spending more time together:

[It was] probably about a month in, when we were really kind of hanging out every weekend. We just kind of started hanging out more and more, and you start to want to see a person… I started to want to see her more. My dog really loved her.

August 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens go official on Instagram

Biles made her relationship with Owens public in August 2020 when she shared two photos of them on Instagram. The couple looked happy and close in the pictures, with Owens kissing Biles. She captioned the post, “It’s just us.” A month later, Owens also shared photos of the couple on his Instagram, writing:

Now you rockin with a real one

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Toyota Centre on 29 January 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

November 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a sweet kiss

In November 2020, Biles shared two sweet photos with Owens on Instagram. In one photo, she sat on his lap as they shared a kiss, while the second showed them smiling together. She captioned the post, “Good food, better company.”

June 2021: Jonathan Owens watches Biles compete for the first time

Biles won her seventh national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 2021, with Owens there to cheer her on. After the event, Owens shared a sweet message, writing:

What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person, and you didn't disappoint. It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that. I'm so proud of you, my lil champ. Trials up next, and you already know I'm there!! Love you, baby.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Toyota Centre on 28 December 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

July 2021: Jonathan Owens supports Simone Biles during the Olympics

After Biles withdrew from the individual all-around final at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Owens shared a message of support for her on Instagram. He wrote:

Imma ride with you through whatever, baby. Your strength and courage are unmatched, and you inspire me more and more every day, SB. You're always gonna be my champ, baby and don't you ever forget that. I love you so much, and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you, baby.

August 2021: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrate their anniversary

In August 2021, Biles celebrated her first anniversary with Owens by sharing two sweet photos of them on Instagram. The couple wore matching outfits, and Biles joked about being the “best thing” to happen to him. She wrote:

Oops, I forgot to tell y'all that we've been dating for more than a year, so happy past 1 year to the best thing that's ever happened to you: ME

Owens also left a loving message on the post.

Time flies when you're having fun. To many more with you, baby

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on 16 February 2026 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

February 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get engaged

After nearly two years together, Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day in 2022. The NFL player proposed in a gazebo in Houston, and Biles shared photos of the special moment on Instagram. She announced the engagement with the words,

THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you; you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ.

February 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens discuss having kids

After their engagement, Simon Biles and Owens spoke to fans on Instagram Live and shared their thoughts on having children someday. Biles said she wanted two children, while Owens often joked that he wanted three or even a “football team” of kids.

Simone Biles with Jonathan Owens at Soldier Field on 9 November 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

July 2022: Jonathan Owens celebrates Simone Biles’ Medal of Freedom

Biles became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Owens attended the White House ceremony with her and shared a proud message on Instagram on 8 July 2022, writing:

Words can’t explain how proud I am of you. This has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that! You’re one of the strongest people I know and are so deserving. I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more every day to be the best version of myself. Such an inspiration. I love you so much, babe.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Centre on 15 July 2026 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

April 2023: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get their marriage license

Biles and Owens got their marriage license in Texas in April 2023. Biles shared a photo of them with the document on Instagram, and two days later, she revealed that she was picking up her wedding dresses.

April 2023: Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles tie the knot

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens married in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, on 22 April 2023. Biles shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, and she announced that she was officially Simone Biles Owens.

May 2023: The couple get married for a second time

Biles and Owens held their second wedding ceremony at Nobu Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on 6 May 2023. The destination wedding had 144 guests and followed their courthouse ceremony in Houston on April 22.

Biles wore a custom Galia Lahav gown, while Owens wore a tan suit and bow tie. The celebration included their vows, a reception and an after-party. In an interview with Vogue, Biles opened up about how nervous she felt before walking down the aisle, saying:

I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Casa Cipriani on 5 May 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

October 2023: Simone Biles says marriage changed her view of gymnastics

On 19 October 2023, during an appearance on TODAY, Biles shared how getting married to Owens changed the way she sees gymnastics. She said:

Gymnastics is just something I get to come in and have the privilege of doing. I don’t feel like it’s the end all be all anymore, as before I kind of felt like that. I get to go home to my husband, to my dogs, to my house and all of the things. So it feels really good.

December 2023: Owens calls himself the “catch” in marriage to Simone Biles

On 19 December 2023, during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Jonathan Owens said he was unaware of Simone Biles’ Olympic achievements when they first met. He also described himself as the “catch” in their marriage, saying:

I always say that the men are the catch,

His remarks sparked widespread criticism online, but Owens said he was “unbothered” by the reaction. Biles later appeared to address the controversy on X (Twitter), writing, “Are y’all done yet?”

April 2024: The couple celebrate their first anniversary

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens marked their first wedding anniversary on 22 April 2024. Biles shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote,

This is your sign to marry your best friend. Happy 1st anniversary. I’m excited for many more to come. I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on 18 February 2026 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

July 2024: Jonathan Owens cheers on Simone Biles at the Olympics

Jonathan Owens travelled to Paris after the Chicago Bears allowed him to miss part of training camp to support Simone Biles at the 2024 Summer Olympics. On July 30, he watched from the stands as Biles helped Team USA win gold in the women’s gymnastics team final. Biles went on to win four medals in Paris, including three golds and one silver.

August 2024: Jonathan Owens calls Simone Biles a “warrior”

After returning to Chicago from the Paris Olympics, Owens spoke to reporters about Biles’ performance despite her calf injury. He said:

My wife is a warrior. That’s the one thing I tell people because I equate it to how we are in football. You limp around, and it will hurt a little bit right before. But as soon as you go, it’s like you forget about it.

He added:

Just pain tolerance and the way she was able to go out there and, like I said, look graceful with everything. People really didn’t have a clue what was going on. I'm just so happy and proud for her.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at Milano Ice Skating Arena on 13 February 2026 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

February 2025: The couple take their delayed honeymoon

Nearly two years after their wedding, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens travelled to South Africa for their honeymoon. The couple shared photos from their safari, where they saw lions, giraffes, elephants and leopards.

Early 2026 - present: New careers and milestones

Biles and Owens continue to support each other as they pursue their professional careers. In February 2026, the couple made a surprise appearance at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

In March, Owens signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts after two seasons with the Chicago Bears, and Biles supported his move to Indianapolis. In May, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Owens marking six years together and three years of marriage.

FAQs

Are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens married? The couple officially tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at a courthouse in Houston, Texas, on 22 April 2023. At what age did Simone Biles get married? Simone Biles was 26 years old when she married Jonathan Owens. She was born on 14 March 1997. Did Jonathan Owens know who Simone was? Jonathan Owens did not know who Simone Biles was when they first matched on the exclusive dating app Raya in 2020. Who makes more money, Simone Biles or Jonathan Owens? Simone Biles makes significantly more money than Jonathan Owens, commanding an estimated net worth of $25 million compared to his $2 million. How long have Simone and Jonathan been together? Simone and Jonathan have been together for over six years, since they began dating in March 2020. Does Simone Biles have any children? The famous athlete does not have any children yet. What happened to Simone Biles and her husband? Simone Biles and her husband are still happily together and actively supporting each other's sports careers.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' relationship has progressed from meeting on the dating app Raya in 2020 to becoming a couple in 2023. Throughout their relationship, they have publicly supported each other's careers, with Owens attending Biles' gymnastics competitions and Biles cheering him on during his NFL seasons.

Legit.ng recently published an engaging article about Shep Rose’s dating history. The reality television personality has dated several women during his time on Southern Charm, including Danni Baird, Bella Clark, Taylor Ann Green, and Sienna Evans. His relationship with Taylor was his longest and most serious, and it became a major storyline on the show.

Following his split from Taylor in 2022, Shep briefly dated Sienna Evans, but the relationship eventually ended. Since then, he has continued dating but has not publicly confirmed a new serious relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng