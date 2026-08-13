Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13, 2026, to address those she says are secretly plotting against her

The actress warned that her eyes and ears are open to 'crooked plans and camouflaged visits' by her detractors

Her post stirred massive reactions online, coming amid backlash her daughter Priscilla Ojo faced from Tanzanians over husband Juma Jux's weight loss

Actress and producer Iyabo Ojo has sent a firm warning to those she believes are scheming against her, sharing a cryptic but pointed message with her followers.

In the post shared across her social media pages on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Iyabo, who was among the guests at actor Lateef Adedimeji's triplets' party, made it clear she is fully aware of what is happening around her, stating that neither the plans being made nor the quiet conversations taking place have gone unnoticed.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo reveals she is away secret plot against her. Credit: iyaboojofespris.

Source: Instagram

"Our eyes are seeing the crooked plans and camouflaged visits. Our ears are hearing the silent whisperings. And likewise, our lips won't cease to speak to the consciousness of the society!" she wrote.

The Nollywood veteran also assured her fans that despite how far falsehood may spread, the truth would eventually prevail.

"My beautiful fans and family, irrespective of how far falsehood may travel, the truth shall catch up with it one day! The truth shall emerge in earnest," she added.

What Prompted Iyabo Ojo's Post

While Iyabo did not name anyone directly or specify the nature of the alleged plots, the post arrived at a tense moment for her family. Her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, recently clashed with Tanzanian netizens who criticised her over the weight loss of her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

The back-and-forth between Priscilla and her critics attracted significant attention online, and many fans appear to believe Iyabo's post is connected to that ongoing tension.

Fans express concern following Iyabo Ojo's cryptic post to her detractors. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo's cryptic post that has left many talking is below:

Fans Rally Behind Iyabo Ojo

The post quickly gathered reactions on Instagram, with supporters flooding the comments section.

@bukkymendez wrote:

"DEEP🤔!!!... May God Almighty Continue to Protect you, QM👑🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@kaniatu_2008 commented:

"Tanzanian and some nigerian blogs, this is a formal warning for you but most especially tanzania blogs . Don't wake the lion"

@adesewa_karimot shared:

"If to say na me be these haters, I for don rest since cos this woman is not about to fall at all… Upon everything, her fan base and people's love for her increases. See they way they honor her presence at events alone, omoooo, una no go just like to rest?"

@o.l.a.b.y.c.e.e wrote:

"We stand with you like Peter. Let them bring it on."

@itz_mojando asked:

"Wetin you don go do again ???"

@ngo_chinye added:

"Nobody can bring you down Queen mother"

@jkaoso said:

"Let God handle this Mama, and No they will never win!"

Iyabo Ojo and Juma Jux make money rain

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo and her son-in-law, Tanzanian music star Juma Jux, showed love to Peller and Jarvis during their traditional wedding.

In the clip making the rounds on social media, Iyabo Ojo, widely known as Queen Mother, walked up to the stage with bundles of mint naira notes and methodically placed them into the designated box for spraying. Her deliberate, one-by-one style of dropping the cash did not go unnoticed by viewers.

Source: Legit.ng