P-Square burst onto the music scene in 2003 and dominated the Nigerian music industry for over two decades with hit after hit

The Okoye brothers won major awards, including the KORA Award for Artist of the Year with a $1 million prize, before their highly publicised family feud

Despite the ongoing rift between Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye, the group's catalogue of hits continues to chart globally

For a generation that grew up in the early 2000s, P-Square was more than a music group; they were a cultural moment. The trio of Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye did not just deliver songs; they brought electrifying choreography to Nigerian stages at a time when break dancing was a defining part of youth culture.

Their journey began with the 2003 hit "Senorita," a song that announced their arrival with the kind of confidence that would go on to define their career. Over the next two decades, they dropped one hit after another, building a discography that placed them firmly among the pioneers of modern African pop.

Psquare released hit songs like Chop My Money, Bizzy Body, among others. Credit: psquareworld

Source: Instagram

P-Square's Rise to the Top

Alongside music legends such as 2Baba and D'banj, P-Square stood as one of the most powerful acts of their era in the Nigerian music industry. Their distinctive sound, blended with sharp, synchronised dance routines, drew comparisons to the late Michael Jackson's impact on global pop.

The group's trophy cabinet reflected their dominance. They claimed MTV Africa Music Awards, Headies, Channel O Music Video Awards and the prestigious KORA Award for Artist of the Year. Their reach extended far beyond the continent, earning recognition from the BET Awards, MOBO Awards and the Soul Train Music Awards.

P-Square were also trailblazers when it came to international collaborations, working alongside global stars including Akon, Rick Ross and Dave Scott at a time when such partnerships were rare for Nigerian artistes.

The Feud and the Legacy

Their story took a painful turn when a very public family dispute split the once united group and divided their fanbase. Social media exchanges and widely reported disagreements between the brothers became as familiar as their music, forcing fans to pick sides in a saga that showed little sign of resolution.

Yet, remarkably, their music has refused to fade. Legit.ng previously reported that P-Square's compilation album, Best of P-Square, climbed 87 places to reach number 100 on the charts. The platform also confirmed that Get Squared and Game Over re-entered the rankings at numbers 173 and 182, respectively, proof that the group's catalogue continues to resonate with old and new listeners alike.

Psqaure earned recognition from the BET Awards, MOBO Awards and the Soul Train Music Awards. Credit: psqaure

Source: Instagram

As the family drama rolls on, Legit.ng takes a look back at the top P-Square songs that had fans glued to their speakers and on their feet.

1. Do Me, released in 2007

This is one of the iconic songs from P-Square's Game Over album, which dominated nightlife in the late 2000s.

It also featured vocals from singer Waje, starting with an intro that would get you on your feet immediately it comes up.

2. No One Like You

Also an album from the 2007 Game Over project. While Do Me is a dance song, No One Like You is a love song that came with a slow beat.

Driven by Paul’s lead vocals and grounded by Peter’s harmonies, the track speaks about unconditional love and commitment.

3. Personally

The song from their 2013 Double Trouble album was a tribute to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Apart from the fast beat, it also featured energetic choreography.

4. Chop My Money

The hit song from their 2011 album The Invasion featured American star Akon and Psquare's former signee May D.

The song, which became an anthem, was about success, lavish spending, and living life to the absolute fullest.

5. Story

This is an inspirational song from the group's breakthrough album Get Squared, released in 2005.

In the song, they opened up about their humble beginnings in Jos, and the faith that kept them pushing toward stardom.

6. Bizzy Body

P-Square's “Bizzy Body” remains a timeless classic in the history of Nigerian pop music. It was released as part of their groundbreaking 2005 album, Get Squared.

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng